2023 GENERAL NOTICE TO CONTROL OR ERADIC

2023 GENERAL NOTICE TO CONTROL OR ERADICATE NOXIOUS WEEDS Notice is hereby given this 15th day of May 2023, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 18.83, Subdivision 1 (2009), that all persons in Becker County, Minnesota, shall control or eradicate all noxious weeds on land they occupy or are required to maintain. Control or eradication may be accomplished by any lawful method, but the method(s) applied may need to be repeated to prevent the spread of viable noxious weed seeds and other propagating parts to other lands. Failure to comply with the general notice may mean that an individual notice, Minnesota Statutes, Section 18.83, Subdivision 2 (2009), will be issued. An individual notice may be appealed within three working days of receipt to the appeal committee in the county where the land is located. Failure to comply with an individual notice will mean that the inspector having jurisdiction may either hire the work done or seek a misdemeanor charge against the person(s) who failed to comply. If the work is hired by the county inspector, the cost can be placed as a tax upon the land and collected as other real estate taxes are collected. You may obtain a list of the plants that are designated as noxious weeds and the members of the appeal committee from your County Agricultural Inspector. County Noxious Weeds: Absinthe Wormwood, Hoary Alyssum, Houndstongue, Orange & Yellow Hawkweed. More information regarding the statewide listed noxious weeds, the MN Noxious Weed Law and a list of County Agricultural Inspectors can be obtained from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Web Site by visiting: https://www.mda.state.mn.us/plants-insects/noxious-invasive-weeds County Agricultural Inspector: Brandon Gill, brandon.gill@co.becker.mn.us Becker SWCD, 809 8th St. SE, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 County Weed List Website: https://www.co.becker.mn.us/dept/soil_water/ag_inspector_program.aspx (May 3, 2023) 220054