2023 Notice to LAKE VIEW TOWNSHIP RESIDE

2023 Notice to LAKE VIEW TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST OF VOTING EQUIPMENT: Wednesday, March 9nd, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Becker County Courthouse. TOWNSHIP ELECTION DAY: Tuesday, March 14th, 2023, 5 PM-8 PM at the Lake View Town Hall. 25933 130th St, Detroit Lakes, MN to elect one supervisor=3-year term, one treasurer=2-year term. ANNUAL MEETING OF LAKE VIEW TOWNSHIP: Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 at 8:15 PM at the Lake View Town Hall. 25933 130th St, Detroit Lakes, MN. In case of inclement weather, election and meeting will be held March 21st, 2022. Dana Fagerlie-Lake View Township Clerk (Feb. 18, 2023) 195250