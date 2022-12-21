22-115504 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 18, 2021 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $237,500.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Jason J Kirkwood, a single man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 101111797811736548 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: First Class Mortgage, II, Inc. SERVICER: NewRez LLC, d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed November 24, 2021, Becker County Recorder, as Document Number 685489 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: NewRez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, LLC LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, that part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter and that part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter in Section 33, Township 138 North, Range 43 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at an iron monument which designates the southeast corner of said Section 33; thence South 89 degrees 46 minutes 03 seconds West 2324.74 feet on an assumed bearing along the south line of said Section 33 to the point of beginning; thence North 00 degrees 13 minutes 57 seconds West 55.35 feet to an iron monument; thence continuing North 00 degrees 13 minutes 57 seconds West 1067.03 feet to an iron monument; thence North 89 degrees 46 minutes 03 seconds East 218.17 feet to an iron monument; thence North 12 degrees 40 minutes 55 seconds East 332.23 feet to an iron monument; thence South 89 degrees 55 minutes 25 seconds West 597.14 feet to an iron monument on the north-south quarter line of said Section 33; thence South 00 degrees 16 minutes 06 seconds East 124.28 feet along the north-south quarter line of said Section 33 to an iron monument at the northwest corner of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter; thence South 89 degrees 55 minutes 25 seconds West 72.92 feet along the north line of said Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter to an iron monument; thence South 00 degrees 45 minutes 45 seconds West 404.82 feet to an iron monument; thence South 82 degrees 49 minutes 14 seconds East 69.96 feet to an iron monument; thence South 00 degrees 00 minutes 47 seconds East 851.51 feet to an iron monument; thence continuing South 00 degrees 00 minutes 47 seconds East 58.47 feet to the south line of said Section 33; thence North 89 degrees 46 minutes 03 seconds East 14.89 feet along the south line of said Section 33 to an iron monument at the south quarter corner of said Section 33; thence continuing North 89 degrees 46 minutes 03 seconds East 303.81 feet along the south line of said Section 33 to the point of beginning. SUBJECT TO the rights of the public for road purposes for 100th Street over, under and across the southerly part of the above tract. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 13484 100th St, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 06.0429.001 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $241,582.89 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 26, 2023, 1:00PM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Lobby of Law Enforcement Center, 925 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56502 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 26, 2023, or the next business day if July 26, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Dated: November 30, 2022 NewRez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Assignee of Mortgagee LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP BY ___________________________ Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR (Dec. 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2022; Jan. 4 & 11, 2023) 127690