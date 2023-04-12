23-115938 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 22, 2004 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $83,650.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Stephen Leitheiser, a single person MORTGAGEE: Homeservices Lending, LLC dba Edina Realty Mortgage LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Homeservices Lending, LLC dba Edina Realty Mortgage SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed April 27, 2004, Becker County Recorder, as Document Number 510038 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, Section 35, Township 139 North, Range 41 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota (also being a part of Auditor’s Lots 4, 7, 8, and 9 of AMENDED AUDITOR’S PLAT OF PARTS OF THE SE1/4 – NW1/4, NE1/4 – SW1/4, NW1/4 – SE1/4 AND LOT 3, SECTION 35 – T. 139 N. – R. 41 W.) described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 35; thence North 87 degrees 38 minutes 15 seconds East 2,080.67 feet on an assumed bearing along the north line of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 35; thence South 17 degrees 38 minutes 18 seconds West 525.10 feet to an iron monument; thence North 89 degrees 00 minutes 22 seconds East 74.0 feet to a found iron monument; thence South 02 degrees 13 minutes 40 seconds East 39.96 feet to a found iron monument; thence North 83 degrees 25 minutes 30 seconds East 197.29 feet to a found iron monument, said point is the point of beginning; thence South 89 degrees 56 minutes 21 seconds East 136.51 feet to an iron monument on the westerly line of Corbett Road; thence North 27 degrees 36 minutes 19 seconds East 60.08 feet along the westerly line of said Corbett Road to a found iron monument; thence North 82 degrees 11 minutes 11 seconds West 152.83 feet to a found iron monument; thence South 09 degrees 56 minutes 13 seconds West 75.00 feet to the point of beginning. ALSO hereincluded is an easement for driveway purposes and for the eave overhang, over and across the following described tract. Commencing at the northwest corner of the North Half of the South-west Quarter of said Section 35; thence North 87 degrees 38 minutes 15 seconds East 2,080.67 feet on an assumed bearing along the north line of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 35; thence South 17 degrees 38 minutes 18 seconds West 525.10 feet to an iron monument; thence North 89 degrees 00 minutes 22 seconds East 74.00 feet to a found iron monument; thence South 02 degrees 13 minutes 40 seconds East 39.96 feet to a found iron monument; thence North 83 degrees 25 minutes 30 seconds East 197.29 feet to a found iron monument; thence South 89 degrees 56 minutes 21 seconds East 69.78 feet to the point of beginning; thence continuing South 89 degrees 56 minutes 21 seconds East 66.73 feet to an iron monument on the westerly line of Corbett Road; thence South 27 degrees 36 minutes 19 seconds West 12.00 feet along the westerly line of said Corbett Road; thence North 80 degrees 04 minutes 25 seconds West 62.10 feet to the point of beginning. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1304 Corbett Rd, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 49.0465.001 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $41,618.17 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 25, 2023, 1:00PM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Lobby of Law Enforcement Center, 925 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56502 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on May 25, 2024, or the next business day if May 25, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: March 22, 2023 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Successor by merger to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc. Assignee of Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR (March 29; April 5, 12, 19, 26; May 3, 2023) 208068