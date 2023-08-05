ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS BECKER COUNTY DEM

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS BECKER COUNTY DEMOLITION LANDFILL -311 PHASE 29, 32, AND 35 CONSTRUCTION BECKER COUNTY, MN Notice is hereby given ELECTRONIC PROPOSALS for construction of the Becker County Demolition Landfill SW-311 Phase 29, 32, and 35 Construction project will be received by the Becker County Commission, until 11:00 AM local time on Thursday, August 24th, 2023, at which time all bids will be opened and read aloud. The project consists of the following construction items and approximate quantities: Excavation Common: 68,800 CY Adjust Well Casing 1 LS Turf Establishment 6 ACRE Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids must be on a unit price basis as indicated in the Bid Form. No bid will be considered unless it is electronically submitted through QuestCDN vBid (Online Bidding ONLY) prior to 11:00 AM on the 24th day of August 2023. No paper bids will be accepted. Bid security must be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Widseth Inc., 610 Fillmore Street, Alexandria, MN 56308. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office by calling 320-762-8149 to schedule an appointment and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Digital Bidding Documents can be downloaded online for $50.00 at www.widseth.com by clicking the “Bid Documents” tab near the upper right-hand corner of the screen or at www.questcdn.com by inputting Quest project #8622780 on the website’s project search page. Please contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance. Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office by calling 320-762-8149 to schedule an appointment and upon non-refundable payment of $50.00 for each set. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Checks for Bidding Documents must be made payable to “Widseth”. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. By Order of the Becker County, Minnesota. Steve Skoog, Director, Land Use Department (Aug. 5 & 16, 2023) 247357