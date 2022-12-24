ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS CITY OF DETROIT L

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS CITY OF DETROIT LAKES PUBLIC WORKS FACILITY Sealed bids will be received by the City of Detroit Lakes at the temporary Detroit Lakes City Hall, located at 106 Holmes St. E. until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at which time they will be transferred to the Detroit Lakes Police Department (807 Summit Avenue) to be publicly opened and read aloud for the following project: City of Detroit Lakes Public Works Facility. Owner City of Detroit Lakes 1025 Roosevelt Avenue Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Phone: (218) 847-5658 Architect Oertel Architects Ltd 1795 St. Clair Avenue St. Paul, MN 55105 Phone: (651) 696-5186 Email: info@oertelarchitects.com A complete digital copy of the specifications and drawings are available at www.questcdn.com. Documents may be downloaded for a non-refundable fee of $15.00 by inputting QuestCDN project #8356404 on the web site’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in registration and downloading the digital project information. An optional paper set of specifications and drawings may be obtained from QuestCDN’s printing partner, Document Corporation, at (763) 475-9600 Sets of documents are available for review at: 1. The office of the Architect 2. Minnesota Builders Exchange (MBEX) 3. Dodge Data Analytics 4. CMD Construction Market Data 5. The Blue Book 6. St. Cloud Builders Exchange 7. LaCrosse, WI Builders Exchange 8. Grand Forks Builders Exchange 9. Fargo-Moorhead Builders Exchange 10. Plains Builders Exchange (Sioux Falls) 11. Duluth Builders Exchange Important dates: Sets will be available starting December 16, 2022. Bids will be due on January 18th, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Bids will be accepted from prime General Contractors. SALES TAX EXEMPTION NOTICE: The city of Detroit Lakes, being a tax-exempt entity, will be accepting separate bids for materials and labor as required under state law to purchase materials and equipment tax exempt. All reasonable efforts shall be given by each bidder to ensure full compliance with current state statutes governing this matter. A bid form will be provided and is to be used for identifying materials and labor. Consideration for each contract (material and labor) shall be independent of the other with no guarantees, express or implied, made herein to award the bid for each separate contract to one single bidder. Current statutes require compliance from not only the prime contractor, but all sub-contractors, suppliers and vendors connected with this Project. The successful material/equipment bidder shall be appointed as the Owner’s Purchasing Agent and all subcontractors, suppliers and vendors connected with this Project through the successful bidder shall be duly notified as required by state statutes. A copy of the Owner’s Form ST-3 (Certificate of Exemption Status-Exempt Organization) will be provided to the successful vendor along with their Purchase Agreement. Bids shall be submitted on copies of forms bound within the contract documents. Also included in the manual are other forms which the contractor shall complete and submit. One certified hard copy of the bid form shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, labeled with the project name as listed above and addressed to the City of Detroit Lakes. The bid shall be accompanied by a certified check, cashier’s check or bid bond in the amount of five percent of the total bid price, made payable to the City of Detroit Lakes, as a guarantee that the bidder will enter into the proposed contract within the time specified and at the bid price proposed. The Detroit Lakes City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any irregularities and informalities therein and to determine whether a bid is responsive or non-responsive. The City further reserves the right to select alternates as it sees fit, in any order, and award the contract in the best interests of the City. Bids Requested by City of Detroit Lakes 1025 Roosevelt Ave PO Box 647 Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 (Dec. 24 & 31, 2022) 134075