ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK DETROIT LAKES – BECKER COUNTY AIRPORT MnDOT STATE PROJECT A0301-85 RELOCATE AIRCRAFT FUELING SYSTEM NOTICE OF PROPOSED PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, FORM OF CONTRACT AND ESTIMATED COST OF IMPROVEMENTS FOR THE RELOCATE AIRCRAFT FUELING SYSTEM PROJECT AT THE DETROIT LAKES – BECKER COUNTY AIRPORT AND THE TAKING OF BIDS FOR SAID IMPROVEMENTS. Sealed bids, subject to the conditions contained herein, will be received by the Detroit Lakes – Becker County Airport Commission (Commission) of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, in the temporary City Hall building at 106 Holmes Street East, Detroit Lakes MN, 56501 until 2:00 p.m. CST on Thursday, February 9th, 2023. The received bids will be publicly opened and read aloud immediately thereafter by the City within the community room at the new Police Department building at 807 Summit Avenue, Detroit Lakes MN, 56501. The right is reserved, as the interest of the Commission may require, to reject all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities in bids received, and to accept or reject any bid. A pre-bid meeting will be held in the Detroit Lakes-Becker County Airport Arrival/Departure building, 24813 US Highway 10 Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 at 10:00 a.m. CST on Thursday, January 26, 2023. A tour of the project site will be conducted immediately following the pre-bid meeting. Bidders are not required to attend this pre-bid meeting; however, attendance is recommended. Construction shall be accomplished in accordance with the 2020 Edition of the Minnesota Department of Transportation “Standard Specifications for Construction.” Major items on which bids will be received include: Base Bid: New Jet A & Avgas Aircraft Fueling Systems Quantity/Unit 2104.501 Remove Existing Concrete Pavement, Full Depth 180 SY 2104.501 Remove Existing Jet A & Avgas Dispensers, Piping, & Fueling Islands 1 LS 2211.507 Aggregate Base (CV), Class 5 80 CY 2301.504 New Concrete Pavement, 8.0” Depth 325 SY NS-04 2” & 3” Underground Fuel Piping with Line Leak Detection 755 LF NS-04 Transition Sump with Sump Probe 2 EA NS-04 New 15,000 Gallon Jet A Aboveground Fuel Tank & Appurtenances 1 LS NS-04 New 10,000 Gallon Avgas Aboveground Fuel Tank & Appurtenances 1 LS NS-04 New Jet A Fuel Offloading & Filtration Cabinet 1 LS NS-04 New Jet A Dual Reel Fuel Dispensing Cabinet 1 LS NS-04 New Avgas Fuel Dispensing Cabinet 1 LS NS-04 New Card Reader/Fuel Management System 1 LS NS-04 New Tank Monitor System 1 LS NS-05 Electrical Power & Ground Cabling 2,100 LF NS-05 Electrical Conduit (Schedule 80 PVC & RGS) 760 LF Alternate Bid: Remove Existing Underground Jet A, Avgas, & MoGas Tanks Quantity/Unit NS-04 Remove Existing 15,000 Gallon Underground Jet A Tank 1 LS NS-04 Remove Existing 10,000 Gallon Underground Avgas Tank 1 LS NS-04 Remove Existing 4,000 Gallon Underground MoGas Tank 1 LS The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Mead & Hunt, Inc., 7900 International Drive, Suite 980, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425, Phone: 952-941-5619. Each bid proposal shall be made out on the form furnished by the Commission and obtained from www.questcdn.com and must be accompanied in a separate sealed envelope by either certified check drawn on a solvent Minnesota bank, a bid bond executed by a corporation authorized to contract as a surety in the State of Minnesota, or a share draft drawn on a solvent Minnesota credit union, in an amount not less than 5% of the bid amount. The bid security should be made payable to the “Detroit Lakes – Becker County Airport Commission” and must not contain any conditions either in the body or as an endorsement thereon. The bid security shall be forfeited to the Commission as liquidated damages in the event the successful bidder fails or refuses to enter into a contract within ten (10) days after the award of contract and the maintenance of said work, if required, pursuant to the provisions of this notice and other contract documents. The Commission will accept a bid bond approved by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and/or the United States government. The successful bidder will be required to furnish separate performance and payment bonds in amounts equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price, said bonds to be issued by a responsible surety approved by the Commission. The work under this contract related to the aircraft fueling system relocation construction shall be started within ten (10) days after the “Construction Notice to Proceed” is issued, or as directed by the Commission and be substantially complete by September 30th, 2023. The bidder is encouraged but not required to include Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) participation, as defined in Appendix A of 49 CFR Part 26, Regulations of the Office of Secretary of Transportation. The apparent successful bidder will be required to submit information concerning the DBE’s that will participate in this contract. The information shall include the name and address of each DBE, a description of the work to be performed by each named firm, and the dollar value of the contract. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $25.00 by inputting Quest project number 8366669 on the website’s Project Search page. Those wishing to download the bidding documents electronically do so at their own risk for completeness of the bidding documents. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. Published upon order of the Detroit Lakes – Becker County Airport Commission of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. (Jan 14, 2023) 156385