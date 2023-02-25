ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK DETROIT LAKES – BECKER COUNTY AIRPORT HANGAR DEMOLITION, CIVIL SITEWORK, AND TAXILANE PAVEMENT EXTENSION FAA AIP 3-27-0021-022-2023 / FAA AIG 3-27-0021-023-2023 / MNDOT A0301-87 NOTICE OF PROPOSED PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, FORM OF CONTRACT AND ESTIMATED COST OF IMPROVEMENTS FOR THE HANGAR DEMOLITION, CIVIL SITEWORK, AND TAXILANE PAVEMENT - FAA AIP PROJECT NOs. 3-27-0021-022-2023 & 3-27-0021-023-2023 / MnDOT PROJECT NO. A0301-87 AT THE DETROIT LAKES – BECKER COUTNY AIRPORT AND THE TAKING OF BIDS FOR SAID IMPROVEMENTS. Sealed bids, subject to the conditions contained herein, will be received by the Detroit Lakes – Becker County Airport Commission (Commission) of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, in the temporary City Hall building at 106 Holmes Street East, Detroit Lakes MN, 56501 until 2:00 p.m. CST on Thursday, March 9th, 2023. The received bids will be publicly and read aloud immediately thereafter by the City within the community room at the new Police Department building at 807 Summit Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN, 56501. The right is reserved, as the interest of the Commission may require, to reject all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities in bids received and to accept or reject any bid. A pre-bid meeting will be held in the Detroit Lakes-Becker County Airport Arrival/Departure building conference room, 24813 US Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 at 10:00 am CST on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is highly encouraged but is not mandatory. Major items on which bids will be received include: Item Description Quantity/Unit P-152 Unclassified Excavation 4,550 CY P-152 Embankment In Place – Obtained Off-Site (Import Fill) 12,480 CY P-154 Subbase Course 680 CY P-208 Aggregate Base Course 1,130 CY D-701 15 Inch RCP Storm Sewer, Class V 64 LF T-901 Seeding & Hydraulic Mulching 2.5 ACRE MnDOT 2360 Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course Mixture (2,C) 825 TON MnDOT 2360 Type SP 9.5 Non-Wearing Course Mixture (2,C) 825 TON NS-04 Infiltration Basin 1 LS NS-05 Existing Hangar & Foundation Demolition & Backfilling 1 LS The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Mead & Hunt, Inc., 7900 International Drive, Suite 980, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425, Phone: 952-941-5619. Each bid proposal shall be made out on the form furnished by the Airport Commission and obtained from www.questcdn.com and must be accompanied in a separate sealed envelope by either certified check drawn on a solvent Minnesota bank, a bid bond executed by a corporation authorized to contract as a surety in the State of Minnesota, or a share draft drawn on a solvent Minnesota credit union, in an amount not less than 5% of the bid amount. The bid security should be made payable to the “Detroit Lakes – Becker County Airport Commission” and must not contain any conditions either in the body or as an endorsement thereon. The bid security shall be forfeited to the Commission as liquidated damages in the event the successful bidder fails or refuses to enter into a contract within ten (10) days after the award of contract and the maintenance of said work, if required, pursuant to the provisions of this notice and other contract documents. The Commission will accept a bid bond approved by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and/or the United States government. The successful bidder will be required to furnish separate performance and payment bonds in amounts equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price, said bonds to be issued by a responsible surety approved by the Commission. The work under this contract for this construction shall be started within ten (10) days after the “Construction Notice to Proceed” is issued. The work shall be completed in forty (40) working days. Federal Provisions apply to this bid proposal and award contract. The Federal Provisions are included in the provisions section of the “Contract Legal Documents and Specifications,” including but not limited to: • Buy American Preferences for construction contracts (Title 49 US Code, Chapter 501) • The provisions of 49 CFR Part 30 - Denial of Public Works Contracts to Suppliers of Goods and Services of Counties That Deny Procurement Market Access to U.S. Contractors (Foreign Trade Restriction) • Minimum wage rates to be paid laborers and mechanics have been determined by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL Regulation 29 CFR Part 5) and are listed in the Special Provisions of the project specifications. The Contractor will be required to comply with the wage and labor requirements and to pay minimum wages in accordance with the schedule of wage rates. • This contract is subject to the provisions of Executive Order 11246 DOL Regulation 41 CFR Part 60 - Affirmative Action to Insure Equal Employment Opportunity. • U.S. Department of Transportation Regulations 49 CFR Part 26 - Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Participation. • The contractor shall comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 29, Government Debarment and Suspension and Government Requirements for Drug-Free Workplace. • The contractor shall comply with the requirement of Executive Order 13513, Federal Leadership on Reducing Text Messaging While Driving, October 1, 2009 and DOT Order 3902.10, Text Messaging While Driving, December 30, 2009. Banning Texting While Driving is applicable to all sub-grants, contracts, and subcontracts. The successful bidder will be required to submit a Certification of Non-segregated Facilities and to notify prospective subcontractors of the requirement for such certification where the subcontract exceeds $10,000. The bidder shall make good faith efforts, as defined in Appendix A of 49 CFR Part 26, Regulations of the Office of Secretary of Transportation, to subcontract 3.37% of the total dollar value of the prime contract to small business concerns owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals (Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs)). The apparent successful bidder will be required to submit information concerning the DBE’s that will participate in this contract. The information shall include the name and address of each DBE, a description of the work to be performed by each named firm, and the dollar value of the contract. If the bidder fails to achieve the contract goal stated herein, it will be required to provide documentation demonstrating that it made good faith efforts in attempting to do so. A bid that fails to meet these requirements will be considered non-responsive. Plans and specifications governing the construction of the proposed airport improvements have been prepared by Mead & Hunt, Inc. Minneapolis, Minnesota. Plans and specifications and the proceedings of the Commission referring to and defining said proposed improvements are hereby made a part of the Notice by reference, and the proposed contract shall be executed in compliance therewith. Copies of said plans and specifications are available electronically via the QuestCDN website. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $25.00 by inputting Quest project #8399882 on the website’s Project Search page. Those wishing to download the bidding documents electronically do so at their own risk for completeness of the bidding documents. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. Published upon order of the Detroit Lakes – Becker County Airport Commission of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. (Feb. 25, 2023) 197200