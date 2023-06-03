ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS PROJECT: Detroit Lakes HRA HVAC Replacement Family Units Detroit Lakes, MN OWNER: Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Detroit Lakes Sealed proposals for the work associated with the furnace replacement project for various locations in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota will be received at the Detroit lakes H.R.A. Office, 1111 Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, until 2:00 p.m. Central Time Zone, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at which time they will be opened and publically read. Single prime bids for mechanical work will be accepted. Mechanical Contractor shall be Prime Contractor. Bids shall be in accordance with, and submitted on supplied Bid Form within, from Bidding Documents prepared by JPK Engineering, LLC, 1325 23rd Street N., Suite E, Fargo, ND 58103. Failure to use supplied bid forms will result in rejection of the Bid. One copy of the Bidding Documents (Project Drawings, Specifications, and Addendums) may be obtained by prime bidders upon payment of a refundable deposit of Fifty dollars ($50.00) from JPK Engineering, LLC, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday, or may be examined at the following locations until Bid opening time: North Dakota Builders Exchanges: Fargo The deposit may be refunded provided the plan set is returned promptly and complete, including Addenda within 10 days of the bid. Pre-Bid Inspection: Access to the buildings is restricted; a site survey can be scheduled by appointment only by calling Lloyd Erickson at (218) 849-1331. Each bidder shall fully inform themselves prior to bidding as to existing conditions and limitations under which the Work is to be performed, and include in the bid a sum to cover the cost of items necessary to perform the Work as set forth in the Contract Documents. No allowance will be made to any Contractor because of the lack of such examination or knowledge. The submission of a bid will be considered as conclusive evidence that the Contractor(s) has made such examination. Each Bid submitted shall consist of one sealed envelope clearly marked “Bid Proposal”. The Bid Proposal envelope shall be marked with the contractor’s name and address, Detroit Lakes HRA HVAC Replacement Family Units, Detroit Lakes, MN, and the bid date Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Included in the envelope marked “Bid Proposal”, a Bidder’s Security Bond in a sum equal to five percent (5%) of the full amount of the Housing and Development Authority of Detroit Lakes, executed by a surety company authorized to do business in Minnesota; the bond shall be for the highest amount of the Bidder’s total bid combination including add alternates. In the envelope marked “Bid Proposal” the prime contractor shall submit 2 copies of the Bid form supplied with the Bidding Documents or through addenda. On the envelope containing the Bid Proposal form, bidder shall acknowledge receipt of all addenda. Refer to the Information to Bidders for specific bid submittal instructions. Bids submitted that do not follow the bidding requirements will be returned unopened. All bids must be upon the basis of cash payment for the work and materials and must be sealed. All construction items covered in the contract must be completed by the defined schedule. No base bids or alternate bids may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date and time set for the opening of bids. The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Detroit lakes reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive any informalities therein. The successful bidder is required at the time the Contract is executed to provide a Sales Tax Certificate, Workers’ Compensation Certificate, Certificate of Insurance to include Builders Risk coverage and Company Safety Manual. Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Detroit Lakes Detroit Lakes, MN Susan Bjorklund Executive Director (June 3, 10 & 17, 2023) 230456