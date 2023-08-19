ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed bids will be received by the Utilities Superintendent of Lake Park, Minnesota, at the City Offices at 2032 2nd Street, Lake Park, Minnesota 56554 until 1:30 P.M. on the 5th day of September, 2023, for Furnishing Electrical Materials for the City of Lake Park, Minnesota, at which time the bids shall be publicly opened and read aloud. The materials to be supplied are described in general as follows: • 15 kV Primary Power Cable • 15 kV Padmount Switchgear (Air-Insulated, Dead Front) and associated boxpads • Single-Phase Padmount Distribution Transformers and associated boxpads • Pedestals • Primary Cable Fittings • Secondary Power Cable • Secondary Connectors • Miscellaneous Materials The above equipment shall be in accordance with the specifications and proposed form of contract now on file in the office of the Utilities in said City of Lake Park, Minnesota, by this reference made a part hereof, as though fully set out and incorporated herein. Each bid shall be made on bid forms furnished by the Engineer and shall be accompanied by bid security in the form of a certified check or bid bond, made payable to City of Lake Park, Minnesota, in the amount of ten percent (10%) of the bid, which security becomes the property of City of Lake Park in the event the successful bidder fails to enter into a contract and post a satisfactory Performance Bond. Material suppliers desiring a copy of the bid forms and specifications for individual use may obtain them from the office of the Engineer, DGR Engineering, 1302 South Union, P.O. Box 511, Rock Rapids, Iowa, telephone (712) 472-2531, fax (712) 472-2710, website www.dgr.com, e-mail dgr@dgr.com, no deposit required. Payment to the Supplier will be made on the basis of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price of the material within thirty (30) days of receipt of the material and associated invoice and acceptance by the Owner. Delivery of the materials may start after execution of Contract Documents. All materials shall be delivered by the dates set in the Specifications. City of Lake Park, MN reserves the right to defer acceptance of any bid for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days after the date bids are received and no bid may be withdrawn during this period. City of Lake Park, Minnesota also reserves the right to reject any or all bids and enter into such contract as it shall deem to be in the best interest of the Utility. CITY OF LAKE PARK, MINNESOTA By /S/ Todd Frank Utilities Superintendent (Aug. 19, 23 & 26, 2023) 250490