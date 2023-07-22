ANNUAL DISCLOSURE REPORT City of Lake Pa

ANNUAL DISCLOSURE REPORT City of Lake Park, Minnesota Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 TIF District Name/Number TIF No. 1-2 TIF No. 1-3 Current net tax capacity 606 2,463 Original net tax capacity 732 785 Captured net tax capacity 0 1,678 Principal and interest payments due in 2023 0 0 Tax increment received in 2022 5 1,488 Tax increment expended in 2022 0 0 Month and year of first tax increment receipt December, 2020 December, 2020 Date of required decertification December 31, 2044 December 31, 2044 Increased property taxes to be paid from outside the district if fiscal disparities Option A applies 0 0 Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from: Sarah Mikkelsen, Clerk-Treasurer City of Lake Park 2032 2nd Street, PO Box 239 Lake Park, MN 56554 Phone: 218-238-5532 smikkelsen@lakeparkmn.com (July 22, 2023) 243152