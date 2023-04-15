April 15th, 2023 BECKER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Planning Commission will conduct a tour on April 19th, 2023, at 8:00 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse and a Public Hearing on April 26th, 2023, at 6:00 P.M in the 3rd Floor Jury Assembly Room of the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN. Public testimony regarding this application will only be received by email, in writing, or in-person at the hearing. Interested parties are invited to submit to the Becker County Department of Planning and Zoning, written facts, arguments, or objectives by 12:00 pm the day of the hearing. These statements should bear upon the suitability of the location and the adequacy of the Project and should suggest any appropriate changes believed to be desirable. New Business: 1. APPLICANT: William L & Karolyn K Zurn 18629 Co Hwy 14 Callaway, MN 56521-9785 Project Location: TBD 270th St Audubon, MN 56511 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 14.0022.000 Section 05 Township 140 Range 042; FRAC NE1/4, LOTS 6 & 7 & NE1/4 OF SE1/4 LESS 158.30 ACRES APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Conditional Use Permit to operate a feedlot. 2. APPLICANT: Sarah R Bachmann 13298 Co Rd 115 Frazee, MN 56544 Project Location: 13298 Co Rd 115 Frazee, MN 56544 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Numbers: 29.0066.000 & 29.0067.000 Section 14 Township 138 Range 039; NE1/4 OF NE1/4 EX 2.65 AC IN SE COR; 230’ N&S BY 500’ E&W IN SE COR OF NE1/4 OF NE1/4 APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Conditional Use Permit for a Non-Shoreland Multi-Unit Development consisting of fifteen (15) units. 3. APPLICANT: Michael D Anderson 213 Willow St E Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: TBD County Hwy 6 Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 19.0047.003 Section 04 Township 138 Range 041; 4-138-41 PT GOVT LOTS 3-4, PT SE1/4 NW1/4: COMM CTR SEC 4, W 132’ TO POB; N 165’, E 132’, N 1906.08’, W 66’, N 432.69’, NW 103.08’, N 150.01’, W 1100.2’, SLY AL TH 59 1095.52’, E 300’, NLY 786.06’, E 227.28’, SELY 599.44’, SLY 614.87’, S 378.12’, SW 894.46’, W 326.92’, W 105.4’, S 58.99’, E 1264.98’ TO POB. TRACT A-2. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Preliminary Plat for a common interest community consisting of twenty-one (21) units to be called LAKER ISLAND STORAGE FIRST ADDITION. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg, Planning & Zoning Administrator (April 15, 2023) 213257