ASSESSMENT NOTICE STATE OF MINNESOTA COU

ASSESSMENT NOTICE STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER Important Information Regarding Assessment and Classification of Property This may affect your 2024 Property Taxes. Notice is hereby given, that the Board of Appeal and Equalization for White Earth Township shall meet on Tuesday, April 18th, 2023 from 10:30 AM until adjourned, at the White Earth Fire Hall building. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether taxable property in this jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you are still not satisfied with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may then appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review the valuation, classification, or both if necessary, and shall correct it as needed. An appearance, or letter, before your local board of appeal and equalization is required by law before an appeal can be taken to the county board of appeal and equalization. All appearances before the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization should be by appointment. Call the Becker County Assessor’s Office at 218-846-7300 to make an appointment. Karen Lefebvre, Clerk White Earth Township (April 12, 2023) 212649