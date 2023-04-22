Attention: Becker County is seeking prop

Attention: Becker County is seeking proposals from qualified consultants to perform a complete review and rewrite of the County’s Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance. The current Comprehensive plan was drafted in 2003 and the Zoning Ordinance in 1971. The consultant will modernize and eliminate outdated and conflicting regulations and provide a final product that is user-friendly and implements the goals and vision of the Comprehensive Plan. The submission deadline is Monday, May 15, 2023. (April 22, 26 & 29, 2023) 215505