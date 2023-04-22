Attention: Sunnyside Care Center is seek

Attention: Sunnyside Care Center is seeking requests for proposals from qualified vendors to provide management, consulting, and operational services to the Sunnyside Care Center, Becker County’s skilled long term care nursing facility. Proposals specifications are available in the Office of Executive Director, Sunnyside Care Center, 16561 US HWY 10, Lake Park, MN 56554 and available on the Becker County website (www.co.becker.mn.us) The submission deadline is Monday, May 15, 2023. (April 22, 29, May 6, 2023) 215814