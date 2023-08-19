AUDUBON COOP ELEVATOR ANNUAL MEETING NOT

AUDUBON COOP ELEVATOR ANNUAL MEETING NOTICE SEPTEMBER 11, 2023 Notice is hereby given that the annual meeting of the members of the AUDUBON COOPERATIVE ELEVATOR ASSOCIATION of Audubon, MN will be held at the Audubon Co-op Elevator (shop), Audubon, MN on Monday, September 11, 2023. Meeting will start at 11 :00 a.m. with lunch to follow. The members will: elect 2 directors, consider the financial statement of the Cooperative; conduct any other business that may come before the meeting. Brian Dahlgren, Secretary (Aug. 19, 23, 26 & 30, 2023) 250988