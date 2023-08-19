August 19th, 2023 BECKER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Planning Commission will conduct a tour on August 23rd, 2023, at 8:00 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse and a Public Hearing on August 30th, 2023, at 6:00 P.M in the 3rd Floor Jury Assembly Room of the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN. Public testimony regarding this application will only be received by email, in writing, or in-person at the hearing. Interested parties are invited to submit to the Becker County Department of Planning and Zoning, written facts, arguments, or objectives by 12:00 pm the day of the hearing. These statements should bear upon the suitability of the location and the adequacy of the Project and should suggest any appropriate changes believed to be desirable. New Business: 1. APPLICANT: AJR BCL Storage LLC 13996 Deerpoint Rd Audubon, MN 56511 Project Location: 14201 Tradewinds Rd Audubon, MN 56511 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 17.0079.001 Section 07 Township 138 Range 042; 7-138-42 PT GOVT LOT 7: COM S QTR COR SEC 7, E 326.23’ TO POB; E 921.77’, N 1319.04’, W 858.1’, S 22.6’, W 33.79’ TO CTR RD, S AL CTR RD 473.85’, W 33.06’, S 788.51’ TO POB. TRACT B. LESS PLAT (6.41AC) APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a first Supplemental Plat for units thirteen (13) through twenty-one (21) of TRADE WINDS NEIGHBOR’S STORAGE. 2. APPLICANT: Michael D Anderson 213 Willow St E Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 25641 Brolin Beach Rd Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 08.0292.003 Section 16 Township 139 Range 041; 16-139-041 PT GOVT LOTS 2 & 3: BEG SWLY COR LOT 1 GRAVELLE AC TH S 456.82’, E 329.79’, N 419.07’ TO SLY LN GRAVELLE AC, NWLY 332.58 TO POB AKA TRACT A 2015 REF : 1.96 AC MOVED TO BROLIN BCH CONDOS APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a first Supplemental Plat for units nine (9) through sixteen (16) of BROLIN BEACH CONDOS. 3. APPLICANT: Jill L Mohn & Kevin J Mohn 34172 Camp Cherith Rd Frazee, MN 56544 Project Location: 23899 Co Rd 104 & 23938 Highview Oaks Rd Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Numbers: 24.0236.001 & 24.0237.000 Section 31 Township 140 Range 041; 31-140-41 NE1/4 NE1/4 W OF TH 59, LESS S 720’ W OF TH 59. LESS 2.82AC (24-236-0, TRACT B). TRACT A. &S 720’ OF NE1/4 OF NE1/4 W OF HWY #59 EX .21 AC FOR HWY APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Change of Zone from Agricultural to Residential. 4. APPLICANT: Gehrig Properties LLC PO Box 9923 Fargo, ND 58106 Project Location: TBD 270th Ave Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 19.0296.000 Section 15 Township 138 Range 041; S1/2 OF NE1/4 LESS THE SOUTH 200’ OF THE EAST 675’ APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Conditional Use Permit to operate a convenience store and gas station. 5. APPLICANT: Daniel J Lake 51080 Co Hwy 40 Menahga, MN 56464 Project Location: TBD Co Hwy 40 Menahga, MN 56464 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 37.0148.001 Section 34 Township 139 Range 037; 34-139-037 SE1/4 SE1/4 & S1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 LESS 11.60 AC. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Conditional Use Permit to operate a commercial building with retail sales and services. 6. APPLICANT: Nicholas G Lewis & Betsy J Lewis 19898 330th Ave Rochert, MN 56578 Project Location: 19898 330th Ave Rochert, MN 56578 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 10.0279.001 Section 15 Township 139 Range 040; PT GOVT LOT 1; BEG 679.92’ S OF NE COR TH S 404.28’, TH W 556.70’, S 165’, W 227.69’ TO LK, TH NLY TO PNT SW OF POB & NELY 978.78’ TO BEG. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Conditional Use Permit for a retaining wall. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg, Planning & Zoning Administrator (Aug. 19, 2023) 251070