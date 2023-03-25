BECKER COUNTY ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS NOT

BECKER COUNTY ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS – Electronic bids will be received until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023 by Becker County through the BidVault website located on Becker County’s OneOffice website. Bids will be opened and read publicly at the Becker County Highway Department located at 200 East State Street, Detroit Lakes, MN for the purpose of letting a contract for the following construction improvements: SAP 003-621-016 – CSAH 21 TH 34 to CSAH 149 Milling, Reclaiming, Bit. Surf. & Agg. Shld. SAP 003-606-021 – CSAH 6 TH 59 to CP Rail Bridge Bit. Overlay & Agg. Shld. Audubon Township Roads 180th Ave., 175th St., Bird Dog Rd & Bird Dog Cir. Agg. Base, Bit. Surfacing & Agg. Shld. Lake View Township Road 280th Ave. Agg. Base, Bit. Surfacing & Agg. Shld. Detroit Township Road Anchor Road Agg. Base, Bit. Surfacing & Agg. Shld. Becker County Public Works Site Paving Site along Tower Road in Detroit Lakes, MN Bituminous Surfacing Details and the full advertisement for bids may be viewed on the Becker County website at: http://www.co.becker.mn.us/dept/highway/projects.aspx . James D. Olson, P.E. Lic. No. 41294 Becker County Engineer (March 25, 2023) 207013