BECKER COUNTY ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS NOT

BECKER COUNTY ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS – Electronic bids will be received until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 by Becker County through the BidVault website located on Becker County’s OneOffice website. Bids will be opened and read publicly at the Becker County Highway Department located at 200 East State Street, Detroit Lakes, MN for the purpose of letting a contract for the following construction improvements: SAP 003-630-006 – BRIDGE NO. 03505 CSAH 30 over the Otter Tail River 0.03 miles east of JCT South River Road Bridge Rehabilitation and Repair Details and the full advertisement for bids may be viewed on the Becker County website at: http://www.co.becker.mn.us/dept/highway/projects.aspx . James D. Olson, P.E. Lic. No. 41294 Becker County Engineer (May 6, 2023) 221220