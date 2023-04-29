BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Board of Adjustments will conduct a tour on May 4th, 2023, at 9:00 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse and a Public Hearing on May 11th, 2023, at 6:00 P.M., in the Commissioner’s Room of the Becker County Courthouse, Detroit Lakes, MN, to consider the following petitions. Old Business: 1. APPLICANT: Robert Lieberg Revocable Trust 2241 Clarke Dr Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403-3743 Project Location: 20967 Co Hwy 32 Rochert, MN 56578 Tax ID number: 10.0033.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 03 Township 139 Range 040; W 100’ OF E 325’ OF LOT 6 APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a garage twenty feet (20) from the right-of-way and 5’ from the side property line. This application was tabled from the April 20th, 2023 hearing. New Business: 1. APPLICANT: Dale & Joan Cook 41248 Co Rd 126 Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 41268 Co Rd 126 Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax ID number: 28.0278.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 30 Township 140 Range 038 GRANNER SHORES LOTS 2 & 3; Shell Lake Township, Island Lake. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct an addition and deck onto existing home. Addition to be located eighty-six and a half (86.5) feet from the ordinary high-water mark and eight and a half (8.5) feet from the side property line, deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet on a recreational development lake and ten (10) feet from the side property line on an agriculturally zoned lot. 2. APPLICANT: Robert A Lesage & Richard L Lesage PO BOX 458 Redwood Falls, MN 56283 Project Location: 30414 Co Hwy 35 Ponsford, MN 56575 Tax ID Number: 25.0074.002 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 20 Township 141 Range 038 PT GOVT LOT 1: COMM SE COR, N 130.12’, W 236.16’ TO CTR RD, NLY AL RD 729.61’, SW 517.21’, W 104.89’ TO LK, SLY AL LK 330.97’, NE 195.15’, SE 388’ E 54.05’ TO POB; Round Lake Township, Ice Cracking Lake. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a dwelling sixty-five (65) feet from the ordinary high-water mark on a natural environment lake, deviating from the required setback of one hundred and fifty (150) feet due to topographical issues. 3. APPLICANT: Anthony W & Kim M Matter 2333 Hillcrest Ln, Hawley MN 56549 Project Location: 33648 S Cotton Lake Rd, Rochert MN 56578 Tax ID Numbers: 10.0595.000 & 10.0179.002 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTIONS: Section 11 Township 139 Range 040 COTTON LAKE BEACH LOTS 12 & 13; Section 11 Township 139 Range 040 PT GOVT LOT 5, 7, PT S1/2: COMM SW COR SEC 11, E 3299.47’, NELY 734.01’, NLY 349.12’, NLY 330’ TO POB; N 576.73’, NE 131.74’, N 255.46’, NELY 93.79’, NWLY 150.27’, ELY AL RD 140.57’, ELY AL RD 533.04’, S 1130.68’, W 813.01’ TO POB. Cotton Lake, Erie Township. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: 1. Request a variance to create a half-acre backlot to be attached 215 feet from a riparian lot deviating from the 200-foot requirement. 2. Request a variance to create a 28-foot-wide easement deviating from the required width of 33 feet. 4. APPLICANT: Jerry J Gunderson 17565 220th St, Audubon MN 56511 Project Location: 41306 Co Rd 126 Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax ID number: 28.0280.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 30 Township 140 Range 038 GRANNER SHORES LOTS 6 & 7, Shell Lake Township, Island Lake. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a 26’x 60’ home to be located forty-five (45) feet from the ordinary high-water (OHW) mark and six point eight (6.8) feet from the right-of-way on a county road. 5. APPLICANT: Marlene M Young Trust 1145 Broadway Fargo, ND 58102 Project Location: 23588 S Melissa Dr Tax ID Number: 19.0775.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 30 Township 138 Range 041 ANDERSONS REARRANGEMENT LOTS 20 & 21; Lake View Township, Lake Melissa APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a detached 14’ x 24’garage 3 feet from the side property line. 6. APPLICANT: Robert Lieberg Revocable Trust 2241 Clarke Dr Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403-3743Location: 20967 Co Hwy 32 Rochert, MN 56578 Tax ID number: 10.0033.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 03 Township 139 Range 040; W 100’ OF E 325’ OF LOT 6 APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a garage twenty feet (20) from the right-of-way and 5’ from the side property line. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator (April 29, 2023) 218017