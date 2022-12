BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Org

BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Organizational & Regular Meeting Date: Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 8:15 AM Location: Board Room, Courthouse or Virtual TEAMS Meeting Option Call-In #: 763-496-5929 - Conference I.D.: 274 879 242 00# 7:00 Quarterly Joint Governance Meeting - Hosted by City of Detroit Lakes: Detroit Lakes Police Department Meeting Room - 807 Summit Ave Detroit Lakes, MN 8:15 Call the Board Business Meeting to Order: County Administrator Pat Oman 1. Pledge of Allegiance 2. Oath of Offices by District Court Judge Gretchen Thilmony 8:20 Election of Board Chair for 2023 1. Nominations are in Order 2. Vote Taken and New Chair Elected 8:25 New Board Chair Calls for Nominations for Vice-Chair 2023 1. Nominations are in Order 2. Vote Taken and New Vice-Chair Elected 8:30 2023 Committee Assignments 8:45 Break 8:55 Regular Business 1. Agenda Confirmation 2. Minutes of December 20, 2022 9:00 Commissioners 1. Open Forum 2. Reports and Correspondence 3. Appointments a) Appointment - Heidi Harthun - Assistant Veterans Service Officer 9:10 County Administrator 1. Report 9:20 Finance Committee 1. Claims 9:25 Auditor-Treasurer 1. License List 2. Resolution 01-23-1A - 2023 Publication Bids 9:30 Human Services 1. DHS Children’s Mental Health Screening Grant Contract 2. Claims a) Human Services b) Public Health c) Transit 9:40 Assessor 1. Abatement 9:45 Veterans Services 1. Resolution 01-23-1B - Accept Donation from Damien Society 9:50 Highway 1. Resolution 01-23-1C - Annual Advertising for Highway Construction Projects 2. DNR Amendment to Heartland Trail - Board Memo 10:00 Adjourn (Dec. 31, 2022) 142900