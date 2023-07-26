Becker County, in partnership with the B

Becker County, in partnership with the Becker County Opioid Settlement Advisory Council, has released a Request for Proposals (RFP) to support opioid epidemic response strategies, including prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction. The goal of this approach is to fund projects in Becker County that will have a high impact, particularly for Becker County communities most disproportionately impacted by the opioid crisis. The service area includes all territories of Becker County including those on the White Earth Reservation. Application submission dates are August 1st, 2023, through October 1st, 2023. Applications will be accepted electronically. RFP details and the application can be found on the Becker County website. Full RFP Can be Found on County Website Page – ‘News and Announcements’ Section: https://www.co.becker.mn.us (July 26 & 29; Aug 2,5, 9, 12, 16 & 19, 2023) 243859