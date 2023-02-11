Becker County, Minnesota Request for Pro

Becker County, Minnesota Request for Proposals For Employee Salary, Classification and Compensation Study Purpose This Request for Proposals (RFP) is issued on behalf of the Becker County Board of Commissioners, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. The County Board intends to maintain a job classification and compensation system that meets the following goals: Complies with Minnesota Statues 471.991-471.999. Establishes fair and equitable compensation relationships within the organization; Conduct a full market analysis of our current pay ranges/compensation package; Reflects relevant market conditions outside the organization; Is applied organization wide professionally, consistently, and objectively; Has employee input and participation as an integral part of the study; Is maintained, post-implementation, in a manner that preserves and enhances the integrity of the system and in accordance with best business practices. To further those goals, a complete review and evaluation of the existing system is to be accomplished. General Overview Becker County, located in Northwest Minnesota covers 1440 square miles and is home to 450+ lakes. Becker County as of the 2020 Census had an estimated population of 35,183. Becker County was created in 1858 and organized in 1871. Its county seat is Detroit Lakes and part of the White Earth Indian Reservation extends into the county. Currently Becker County positions are a part of the Band and Grade System. All positions are integrated within a 10-step grade matrix with the exception of department heads which only have a 9-step matrix. Historically individual positions have been reevaluated for grade realignment as well as new positions have been evaluated for the appropriate band and grade step. The County has 108 job classifications subject to the State of Minnesota Pay Equity Compliance requirements. The county currently employs approximately 400 employees. Of these employees the majority are full time status, with some part time, temporary, seasonal as well as variable employees. There are eight collective bargaining units representing the majority of the County’s workforce. Labor contracts are currently in process for the year 2023. Of the eight bargaining units, employees are organized in the following unions: Minnesota Teamsters, AFSME, LELS The project manager team shall be the County Administration Department along with the Auditor/Treasurer. This team will make recommendations to the County Board regarding the process and acceptance of recommendations arising from the study. Scope of Service Becker County is seeking two separate proposals for a Market Study and a full Compensation and Classification Study. Proposal 1: Market Study Objectives: Meet with County employee representatives and County Board to explain the planned study, describe the process and potential outcomes. Secure agreement on study parameters, procedures, methods, and timeliness including identification of appropriate comparable market organizations and identification of benchmark positions to use for market analysis. Conduct a full market analysis of the compensation, classification, and benefits structure for all County positions. The analysis should include specific comparable segmented locally, regionally, statewide, by job market and/or description. Create budget implementation solutions that meet the needs of the County in accordance with their established pay philosophy, in a manner that preserves and enhances the integrity of the system. Compare wage and salary data for several benchmark jobs though the County’s compensation system. Analyze Becker County’s compensation relative to the external market. Analyze Becker County’s compensation package including wages, salaries, and other benefits based on internal equity and role distinctions among County jobs. Proposal 2: Full Compensation and Classification Study Objectives This proposal requires all the expectations under Proposal 1, plus the following: Review and evaluate the existing Becker County Classification Plan. Meet with County Board and representatives to discuss the review and make recommendations for any changes. Hold employee meeting to explain the goals and methods of the study, distribute position content questionnaires and project timelines and respond to questions. Develop employee communication materials. Create a standard Job Description format to be approved by the County Administration Team, utilizing existing job descriptions as well as the employee position content questionaries, update and/ or create new job descriptions for each classification ensuring they are current, appropriate, and meet legal qualifications consistent with Equal Employment Opportunity and Americans with Disabilities Act considerations. Job descriptions shall include pre-employment requirements including education, experience, licensure, and certification that are the minimum requirements for entry to that classification regardless of the actual qualifications of the incumbent(s). Submit staff job descriptions to appropriate department heads for review and approval. Submit department head job descriptions to the County Administrator for review and approval. Utilizing information from the employee position content questionnaires, the approved job descriptions, and the employee interviews assign a classification to each position using the new implemented classification plan. Prepare a compensation plan recommendation that considers length of ranges, relationship between ranges and any adjustments necessary to keep salaries competitive with the market. Participate an internal appeal process for employees who do not agree with the classification allocation for their own position. The appeal process will consist of a hearing before a four-member panel consisting of the Human Resource Director, Board Chair, the consultant, and the county’s labor attorney. Prepare employee communication regarding the results of the study and individual position classification assignment. Include information on the appeal process and timeliness. Design an objective Performance Review Tool which best represents the recommended new pay system or the recommended improvements to the current system. The tool should be universal with the ability to add specific Department criteria. The consultant will also provide training on the proper use of this tool. Provide options for maintaining the consultant’s recommendations for the long-term maintenance and stability of the County’s compensation and classification system. Prepare a final report setting forth the project results and recommendations incorporating any changes resulting form the appeal process. Present this report to a joint meeting of the County representatives, Department Heads and County Board of Commissioners. Instructions to Proposer Request for Proposal Information: It is the responsibility of the Consultant to carefully read the entire Request for Proposal, which contains provisions applicable to successful completion, and submission of an RFP. If any ambiguity, inconsistencies, or errors are discovered in the RFP, the County Administration Department must be notified in writing. Only interpretations or corrections of the RFP made in writing through addenda issued by the County will be considered binding. The County Administration Department must receive all requests for interpretations or corrections no later than the date specified in the RFP timetable. Carrie Smith, Human Resource Director may be contacted at 218-846-7309 carrie.smith@co.becker.mn.us or Pat Oman, County Administrator pat.oman@becker.co.mn.us may be contacted at 218-846-7309. Submission of Proposals: Submittals must be made in electronic form to carrie.smith@co.becker.mn.us by the March 3, 2023. Proposal Structure Proposals shall include the following: Cover Letter, Experience of Firm, Experience of Project Manager/Key Staff, References and contact information from three similar projects. Proposal Time Frame, Proposed Services, Other services, Summary of services to be provided by the County, Total proposal fee, Modified Submissions of RFP, Modified qualifications and proposals can be submitted to replace all or any portion of previously submitted information. The Selection Committee will only consider the latest version as part of its deliberations. Withdrawal of RFP Qualification and proposal information may be withdrawn from consideration prior to the submission deadline by written request submitted to the County Administration Department. RFP Postponement or Cancellation The County may, at its sole and absolute discretion, reject any and all, or parts of any and all submittals to the RFP, re-advertise this RFP, postpone, or cancel at any time this RFP process, or waive any irregularities in this RFP as it deems to be in the best interest of Becker County. Becker County is not liable for any cost incurred by proposers in replying to this RFP. Becker County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals and to waive technicalities in any proposal or part thereof deemed to be in the best interest of Becker County. Fixed Price Period All price, cost, and conditions outlined in the RFP/Price Proposal shall remain fixed and valid for acceptance for a 90-day period commencing on the due date of the contractor’s proposal. Becker County reserves the right to negotiate the scope of services and cost with the highest ranked consultant, when only one firm is short-listed. Clarification of the RFP (Request for Proposals) If additional information is necessary to assist the vendor in interpreting this RFP, questions will be accepted by: Becker County Administration Office at 218-846-7309 or carrie.smith@co.becker.mn.us. Contract Term and Schedule The consultant shall provide a schedule with their proposed scope of work. The schedule submitted will be evaluated with respect to the other proposals. County’s Responsibilities Provide adequate and timely information to the firm when requested. Provide adequate County staff requested by the firm to achieve favorable project results. Evaluation of Proposals: Selection Factors This section sets forth criteria that will be used in the evaluation of proposals and selection of the successful firm. Each responsive proposal will be evaluated, and selection will be made based on the criteria listed below: Experience of the firm and proposed project team with regards to compensation studies, particularly with government agencies. Demonstrated understanding of the County’s needs with respect to the compensation study’s key objectives. Quality of the firm’s described approach, and the ability to meet/exceed the criteria. Compliance with Contract Terms and Conditions, and overall quality and completeness of proposal submission, including the proposed time frame. References. Cost of services. The County may conduct interviews and/or discussions with one or more firms. Once these interviews and discussions are completed, award will be made to the top-ranked firm, and other proposers will be advised of the decision. Proposals will remain confidential until a firm has been selected. Cost of Services Provide a not-to-exceed cost based on the tasks to be performed, per the Scope of Services. Termination If for any reason, the firm selected fails to fulfill the obligations agreed to in a timely manner, the County shall have the right to terminate the contract by specifying the date of termination in a written notice to the firm at least thirty (30) days before the termination date. In this event, the firm shall be entitled to just and equitable compensation for the work satisfactorily completed. Contract Term - The contract resulting from the award of this RFP shall commence as soon as administratively possible following award notification and shall continue until all agreed upon tasks have been satisfactorily completed, but not later than September 1, 2023. Right to Reject - The County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive technicalities, or to accept the proposal deemed to serve the County's best interest. Proposal Costs - All costs associated with preparation, submittal and presentation of proposals shall be borne by the proposer. TERMS AND CONDITIONS Termination - If for any reason, the firm selected fails to fulfill the obligations agreed to in a timely manner, the County shall have the right to terminate the contract by specifying the date of termination in a written notice to the firm at least thirty (30) days before the termination date. In this event, the firm shall be entitled to just and equitable compensation for the work satisfactorily completed. In this event, the firm shall be entitled to just and equitable compensation for the work satisfactorily completed. Contract Term - The contract resulting from the award of this RFP shall commence as soon as administratively possible following award notification, and shall continue until all agreed upon tasks have been satisfactorily completed, but not later than September 1, 2023. Right to Reject - The County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive technicalities, or to accept the proposal deemed to serve the County’s best interest. Proposal Costs - All costs associated with preparation, submittal and presentation of proposals shall be borne by the proposer. Negotiations Negotiations with top rated firm Upon selection of the top-rated firm, the County may enter into limited negotiations with the selected top-rated firm to clarify the scope of services to be provided. Note, however, that costs for services are part of the evaluation and scoring of points. 