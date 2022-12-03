BECKER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION SETS P

BECKER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Planning Commission will conduct a tour on December 7th, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse and a Public Hearing on December 14th, 2022, at 6:00 P.M in the 3rd Floor Jury Assembly Room of the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN. Public testimony regarding this application will only be received by email, in writing, or in-person at the hearing. Interested parties are invited to submit to the Becker County Department of Planning, Zoning, and Land Use, written facts, arguments, or objectives by 12:00 pm the day of the hearing. These statements should bear upon the suitability of the location and the adequacy of the Project and should suggest any appropriate changes believed to be desirable. Old Business: 1. APPLICANT: Stein Properties LLC PO Box 324 Osage, MN 56570 Project Location: 54511 & 54545 54545 St Hwy 34 Osage, MN 56570 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID numbers: 21.0336.000, 21.0337.000, 21.0339.001, 21.0341.000, & 21.0342.000 Section 29 Township 140 Range 036; AUD PLAT 140-36 PT LOT 2, 4, 12: BEG NE COR LOT 2, S 207’, W 87’, N 207’, E 87’ TO POB.; AUD PLAT 140-36 LOT 3 LESS HWY .60 ACRES; AUD PLAT 140-36 E 162’ OF N1/2 OF LOT 4; AUD PLAT 140-36 LOT 5 & S 285’ OF LOT 12; AUD PLAT 140-36 29-140-36 PT AUD PLAT: COMM QTR STAKE BETW SEC 20 , 29, S 525’ TO POB; E 33’, S 57’, W 33’, N 57’ TO POB. & PT COMM QTR STAKE BETW SEC 20, 29, E 33’, S 411’ TO POB; E 231’, S 114’, W 231’, N 114’ TO POB. (AKA AUD LOTS 6, 13). APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Change of Zone from residential to commercial. The request for parcel numbers 21.0336.000 & 21.0337.000 was tabled from the November 9th, 2022, hearing. New Business: 1. APPLICANT: 2J2 Investment Group LLC 1415 W Gateway Cir S #9 Fargo, ND 58103 Project Location: TBD Sayler’s Beach Rd Lake Park, MN 56554 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 18.0176.000 Section 27 Township 139 Range 043; GOVT LOTS 8 & 9 LESS PLAT SAYLER’S BEACH EST AKA 31 AC; Tax ID number: 18.7018.002 Section 34 Township 139 Range 043; LOT 5 REF:18.0233.001 APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Final Plat for two (2) riparian lots and seven (7) non-riparian lots to be called THE PRESERVE AT STAKKE LAKE. 2. APPLICANT: Dan Stall & Jesse McCollum 704 Shorewood Dr Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 14795 US Hwy 59 Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 19.0150.000 Section 09 Township 138 Range 041; N1/2 NW1/4 E OF HWY 59, LESS 3 AC S OF RVR, 1 AC FOR PVT RD APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Final Plat for twelve (12) riparian lots and twelve (12) non-riparian lots to be called BRANCH CREEK. 3. APPLICANT: Lake Neighbors Properties LLC 290 Shorewood Dr Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 28603 St Hwy 34 Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 08.0443.000 Section 25 Township 139 Range 041; PT SW1/4 NE1/4 BEG AT SW COR SW1/4 NE1/4 TH N 530.4’ TO HWY TH NE 714.7’ AL HWY TH S 860.6’ TO S LINE & W 910.4’ AL S LN TO BEG EX HWY. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Preliminary Plat for a common interest community consisting of fifty-one (51) units to be known as TOY STORE 34 CONDOS. 4. APPLICANT: M&M Prime Properties LLC 1271 Hwy 10 W STE 10 Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 21651, 21601, & TBD US Hwy 10 Audubon, MN 56511 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID numbers: 02.0085.000, 02.0090.000, & 02.0087.002 Sections 13 & 14 Township 139 Range 042; 2.99 AC TRACT IN SW COR OF SW1/4 OF SW1/4; 17.01 AC TRACT IN SE COR OF SE1/4 OF SE1/4; PT SE1/4 S OF RWY BEG AT NE COR OF PARCEL 1 OF PLAT W A #26; TH W 825.99’, N 451.14’ TO RWY, SE AL RWY 842’, & SW 273.11’ TO BEG. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: 1) Request a Change of Zone for Parcel number: 02.0085.000 from Industrial to Commercial and for Parcel numbers: 02.0090.000 & 02.0087.000 from Agricultural to Commercial. 2) Request a Preliminary Plat for seven (7) lots to be called LAKES CENTER WEST. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg, Planning & Zoning Administrator (Dec. 3, 2022) 127314