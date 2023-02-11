BECKER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION SETS P

BECKER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Planning Commission will conduct a tour on February 15th, 2023, at 8:00 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse and a Public Hearing on February 22nd, 2023, at 6:00 P.M in the 3rd Floor Jury Assembly Room of the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN. Public testimony regarding this application will only be received by email, in writing, or in-person at the hearing. Interested parties are invited to submit to the Becker County Department of Planning and Zoning, written facts, arguments, or objectives by 12:00 pm the day of the hearing. These statements should bear upon the suitability of the location and the adequacy of the Project and should suggest any appropriate changes believed to be desirable. New Business: 1. APPLICANT: Richard & Dana Laine 20781 Co Rd 117 Osage, MN 56570 Project Location: 20781 Co Rd 117 Osage, MN 56570 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 33.0118.000 Section 10 Township 139 Range 038; LOT 1 & SW1/4 OF NW1/4; APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request an Amendment to remove all stipulations from Conditional Use Permit Recorded Document number 680083, to allow for an expansion for a total of twenty-four (24) RV sites and twenty-one (21) mooring spaces. 2. APPLICANT: Deanna L Noel 40358 Little Toad Rd Frazee, MN 56544 Project Location: 40358 Little Toad Rd Frazee, MN 56544 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 15.0233.000 Section 24 Township 139 Range 039; 24-139-039 GOVT LOT 2 LESS PLAT GORANSON BCH AKA 9.43 AC & LESS .50 AC TO STATE & EX 27 AC FOR 15.0236.000 & EX 1.65 AC FOR 15.0232.000 & EX 1.42 AC FOR 15.0234.000 & EX ROADS APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Change of Zone from Agricultural to Residential for proposed Tract B. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg, Planning & Zoning Administrator (Feb. 11, 2023) 193175