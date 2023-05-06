BECKER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION SETS P

BECKER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Planning Commission will conduct a special meeting on May 16th, 2023, at 7:30 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse, 915 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN, to consider findings drafted by staff and counsel. The general purpose of the special meeting is as follows: A special meeting for the Planning Commission to consider Findings of Fact drafted to be consistent with the Motion made on April 26th, 2023, and to be included with the recommendation to the County Board at their meeting on May 16th, 2023, for the following application: APPLICANT: William L & Karolyn K Zurn 18629 Co Hwy 14 Callaway, MN 56521-9785 Project Location: TBD 270th St Audubon, MN 56511 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 14.0022.000 Section 05 Township 140 Range 042; FRAC NE1/4, LOTS 6 & 7 & NE1/4 OF SE1/4 LESS 158.30 ACRES APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Conditional Use Permit to operate a feedlot. Kyle Vareberg, Planning & Zoning Administrator (May 6, 2023) 221571