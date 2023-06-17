BECKER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION SETS P

BECKER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Planning Commission will conduct a tour on June 21st, 2023, at 8:00 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse and a Public Hearing on June 28th, 2023, at 6:00 P.M in the 3rd Floor Jury Assembly Room of the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN. Public testimony regarding this application will only be received by email, in writing, or in-person at the hearing. Interested parties are invited to submit to the Becker County Department of Planning and Zoning, written facts, arguments, or objectives by 12:00 pm the day of the hearing. These statements should bear upon the suitability of the location and the adequacy of the Project and should suggest any appropriate changes believed to be desirable. New Business: 1. APPLICANT: Justin B Grubb & Sophie E Grubb 18464 US Hwy 59 Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 18464 US Hwy 59 Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 08.0366.000 Section 21 Township 139 Range 041; 21-139-41 PT NE1/4 SE1/4: COMM NE COR NE1/4 SE1/4, W 667.49’, S 252.6’ TO POB; ELY 103.98’ TO HWY 59, NWLY AL HWY 186.74’, SW 25’, NW 96.15’ TO N LN NE1/4 SE1/4, WLY 129.32’, S 254.25’. E 170.16’ TO POB. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Conditional Use Permit to operate a fitness center. 2. APPLICANT: Josh & Kayla Swangler 21246 Co Hwy 29 Rochert, MN 56578 Project Location: 18178 Co Hwy 29 Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 10.0379.000 Section 23 Township 139 Range 040; 23-139-40 PT SE1/4 SE1/4: COMM SE COR SEC 23, N 1215.56’, W 38.72’ TO POB; W 225.28’, S 91.24’, E 18.27’, S 39.18’, E 60.25’, SLY 169.06’, ELY AL HWY 125.45’, N AL HWY 269.30’ TO POB. TRACT C. LESS .45AC (PLAT). APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request approval for a first (1st) Supplemental Plat for Common Interest Community Number 98 PRIORITY STORAGE OF THE LAKES for six (6) Units. 3. Comprehensive Plan Proposals Review All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg, Planning & Zoning Administrator (June 17, 2023) 234260