Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION W

Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 10/04/2022 For Payment 10/07/2022 Vendor Name Amount Vendor Name Amount AAA CONSTRUCTION OF MN INC 32,625.00 MINNESOTA DEPT OF CORRECTIONS 8,449.31 AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. 2,142.25 MN COUNTIES INTERGOVERNMENTAL 2,500.00 CODE 4 SERVICES INC 53,733.41 MN DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION 5,537.44 DETROIT LAKES CITY 45,000.00 MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC 25,364.32 ENNIS-FLINT 38,943.50 MUTCHLER BARTRAM ARCHITECTS, P.C. 8,772.83 ESSENTIA HEALTH 2,346.43 OK TIRE STORE 8,254.56 FARGO CITY 15,950.04 OLYMPIC SALES, INC 3,535.37 FRAZEE-VERGAS FORUM 2,362.50 PAULY JAIL BUILDING COMPANY, INC. 4,800.00 GLADEN CONSTRUCTION INC. 5,458.38 PRIMADATA, LLC 9,100.00 GREAT PLAINS TRANSPORTATION SERVICES 22,268.46 PROJECTS UNLIMITED 4,389.90 HENDRICKS ROAD MAINTENANCE 15,293.25 ROMAK, INC. 2,365.67 HOUSTON ENGINEERING, INC. 6,215.75 SAFEASSURE CONSULTANTS INC. 12,354.58 INNOVATIVE OFFICE SOLUTIONS LLC 2,354.01 SATELLITE TRACKING OF PEOPLE LLC 7,690.00 JERRY’S REPAIR, INC. 5,934.92 SEACHANGE PRINTING & MKTING SERV, LLC 2,055.68 KNUTSON/LARRY 3,118.12 Sellin Bros Inc 444,176.77 KOST MATERIALS 5,111.81 SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC 16,921.07 LUNDE BLADE-N-GRAVEL, LLC 17,456.88 TRUEMAN WELTERS 2,158.64 2,158.64 Mark Sand & Gravel Company 456,258.95 WEST CENTRAL REGIONAL JUVENILE CENTER 45,043.00 MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE, PLLC 3,150.00 93 Payments less than $2,000 44,477.41 MINNESOTA COUNTIES COMPUTER 52,600.00 Final Total: 1,446,270.21 (Dec. 7, 2022) 128040