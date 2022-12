Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION W

Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 10/18/2022 For Payment 10/21/2022 Vendor Name Amount Vendor Name Amount ALLSTATES PAVEMENT RECYCLING 4,600.21 MCGOUGH CONSTRUCTION CO., LLC 1,508,086.00 ARVIG COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS 7,260.70 MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE, PLLC 20,456.53 BALLARD SANITATION, INC 4,100.00 MINNESOTA DEPT OF CORRECTIONS 8,449.31 Becker Co Auditor‐Treasurer 47,889.43 MN BUREAU OF CRIMINAL APPREHENSION 3,720.00 BECKER CO SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION 33,418.00 MORRIS ELECTRONICS 26,589.05 BOND TRUST SERVICES CORPORATION 524,743.75 POLK COUNTY SOLID WASTE 28,716.00 BRAUN INTERTEC CORPORATION 4,688.00 PRAIRIE LAKES MUNICIPAL SOLID WASTE 132,610.00 BRISTLIN CONSTRUCTION, INC 87,057.05 PROJECTS UNLIMITED 4,227.51 CliftonLarsonAllen LLP 11,815.25 REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF 18,554.07 DAVID GERAY TRUCKING, LLC 12,310.01 SEACHANGE PRINTING & MKTING SERV, LLC 22,200.87 DODD/TIMOTHY 3,000.00 Sellin Bros Inc 401,841.26 ERNEST C. ANDERSON GRAVEL, INC 18,593.19 SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC 8,248.33 ESSER PLUMBING & HEATING 3,025.20 THELEN’S EXCAVATING INC 3,747.75 FARGO CITY 23,079.12 TOSHIBA FINANCIAL SERVICES 3,138.59 GREAT PLAINS TRANSPORTATION SERVICES 24,840.01 VERIZON WIRELESS 3,367.77 HAUGEN/JOSHUA ERWIN 2,600.00 WALKER/ELIZABETH ANN 2,600.00 KITZMANN/STUART 2,066.67 WEBBER FAMILY MOTORS 3,052.78 Mark Sand & Gravel Company 12,629.40 128 Payments less than $2,000 47,767.44 Final Total: 3,075,089.25 (Dec. 7, 2022) 128048