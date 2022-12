Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION W

Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 11/29/2022 For Payment 12/02/2022 Vendor Name Amount BRAUN INTERTEC CORPORATION 3,713.50 BRISTLIN CONSTRUCTION, INC 303,937.30 COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA 51,782.20 EVCO PETROLEUM PRODUCTS INC 4,290.45 FARGO CITY 14,469.30 FARGO FREIGHTLINER 4,222.43 GREAT PLAINS TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC 12,298.22 HIGH POINT NETWORKS 3,326.00 Interstate Engineering Inc 3,376.00 JERRY’S REPAIR, INC. 2,332.08 KITZMANN/STUART 5,329.50 LIBERTY TIRE SERVICES LLC 6,083.85 Little Falls Machine Inc 2,235.08 MCGOUGH CONSTRUCTION CO., LLC 1,116,147.00 MINNESOTA BACKFLOW TESTING & REPAIR LLC 2,282.97 Mn Dept Of Transportation 2,233.11 MUTCHLER BARTRAM ARCHITECTS, P.C. 3,647.25 NEW ECO LLC 20,855.72 OERTEL ARCHITECTS 3,663.88 PROWEST & ASSOCIATES, INC. 2,491.17 RICHARD EMMAUEL STELTER ESTATE 2,100.00 SEABERG OIL CO., INC. 4,999.98 SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC 8,077.61 TRUENORTH STEEL, INC 9,933.12 VEOLIA ES TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS LLC 28,065.61 WEST CENTRAL REGIONAL JUVENILE CENTER 90,018.00 75 Payments less than $2,000 32,421.40 Final Total: 1,744,332.73 (Dec. 17, 2022) 131367