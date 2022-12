Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION W

Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 11/01/2022 For Payment 11/04/2022 Vendor Name Amount Becker Co Auditor‐Treasurer 36,315.78 BECKER CO SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DIST 146,452.00 BRAUN INTERTEC CORPORATION 2,880.50 CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY 26,942.26 DENNIS DREWES INC 297,295.18 FARGO CITY 8,109.34 FORUM COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY 2,198.52 GREAT PLAINS TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC 18,656.19 HARBO MULCH INC. 28,752.50 HIGH POINT NETWORKS 11,099.50 IRONHAWK INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION, LLC 2,238.39 LAKE AGASSIZ REGIONAL LIBRARY 100,687.50 LEGAL SERVICES OF NORTHWEST MINNESOTA 4,565.00 LIBERTY TIRE SERVICES LLC 5,647.98 LIFTOFF LLC 83,006.40 Little Falls Machine Inc 2,839.08 Lunde Blade‐N‐Gravel 13,371.88 MIDSTATES WIRELESS 2,150.00 MINNESOTA DEPT OF CORRECTIONS 2,387.50 Mn Dept Of Transportation 5,438.99 NOW MICRO INC 6,025.00 OERTEL ARCHITECTS 2,579.38 PROJECTS UNLIMITED 3,636.00 RDO TRUST 80‐6130 87,514.99 RUPP,ANDERSON,SQUIRES & WALDSPURGER, 3,425.00 SAFEASSURE CONSULTANTS INC. 7,380.00 SEABERG OIL CO., INC. 4,413.67 Sellin Bros Inc 462,593.29 STREICHER’S 2,950.96 TOSHIBA FINANCIAL SERVICES 3,540.31 VANGUARD APPRAISALS, INC 15,175.00 VERIZON WIRELESS 3,409.07 WEBBER FAMILY MOTORS 2,261.67 WINTER TRUCK LINE INC 2,550.00 80 Payments less than $2,000 32,535.69 Final Total: 1,441,024.52 (Dec. 17, 2022) 131388