Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION W

Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 01/17/2023 For Payment 01/20/2023 Vendor Name Amount ARVIG COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS 3,523.85 ASSOCIATION OF MINNESOTA COUNTIES 29,749.00 BECKER CO SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DIST 170,925.50 BOND TRUST SERVICES CORPORATION 651,066.58 CliftonLarsonAllen LLP 2,730.00 COMMUNITY COOPERATIVE 16,400.10 COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA 38,594.53 DAVID GERAY TRUCKING, LLC 2,892.76 DODD/TIMOTHY 3,000.00 ERNEST C. ANDERSON GRAVEL, INC 6,587.70 FABWURX, INC. 7,850.00 FARGO CITY 11,228.60 FRONTIER PRECISION, INC 19,455.96 GREAT PLAINS TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC 8,273.66 HAUGEN/JOSHUA ERWIN 2,600.00 HENDRICKS ROAD MAINTENANCE 3,438.50 HIGH POINT NETWORKS 290,381.04 INTEGRITY EMPLOYEE BENEFITS, LLC 15,083.28 KIMBALL’S LOGGING & SAWMILL 5,158.53 KITZMANN/STUART 2,350.00 KNUTSON/LARRY 2,519.38 Lunde Blade-N-Gravel 6,391.13 Menahga Concrete Products, Inc 2,829.54 MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE, PLLC 17,306.53 MINNESOTA COUNTIES COMPUTER COOPERATIVE 15,025.00 MINNESOTA COUNTY ATTORNEYS ASSOCIATION 5,551.00 MINNESOTA DEPT OF CORRECTIONS 10,496.81 MN COUNTIES INTERGOVERNMENTAL TRUST 630,569.00 MORRIS ELECTRONICS 10,400.00 NELSON INTERNATIONAL 5,312.41 NORTH SHORE FIBERGLASS REPAIR & STORAGE 2,207.75 NORTHWESTERN MINNESOTA JUVENILE CENTER 4,359.00 OERTEL ARCHITECTS 9,849.38 PRAIRIE LAKES MUNICIPAL SOLID WASTE AUTH 136,530.00 PROJECTS UNLIMITED 4,942.40 RTVision, Inc. 4,500.00 SCHNEIDER GEOSPATIAL LLC 9,312.00 SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC 7,631.97 THELEN’S EXCAVATING INC 4,615.76 VERIZON WIRELESS 4,126.44 WALKER/ELIZABETH ANN 2,600.00 WEST CENTRAL REGIONAL JUVENILE CENTER 42,935.00 WIDSETH SMITH NOLTING & ASSOC., INC 7,665.89 WINTER TRUCK LINE INC 3,193.52 116 Payments less than2000 42,454.77 Final Total: 2,284,614.27 (Feb. 11, 2023) 193607