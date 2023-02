Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION W

Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 02/07/2023 For Payment 02/10/2023 Vendor Name Amount ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE, INC. 35,016.03 All America Pressure Washers 7,255.00 APPLE TREE DENTAL 2,550.00 APPLIED CONCEPTS INC 3,250.00 BEAUDRY OIL & PROPANE CO 31,938.07 Becker Co Auditor-Treasurer 21,727.53 BECKER COUNTY MUSEUM 49,425.00 BM TRANSPORT, INC. 7,698.94 BRISTLIN CONSTRUCTION, INC 102,531.60 CENTRAL STATES WIRE PRODUCTS, INC. 9,735.48 CliftonLarsonAllen LLP 14,075.20 COMMUNITY COOPERATIVE 3,451.81 COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA 69,821.72 CORBIN EXCAVATING, INC STENGER’S DUST 6,606.60 CROW WING COUNTY COMMUNITY SERVICES 17,298.00 DETROIT LAKES PUBLIC SCHOOLS 9,100.00 DYNAMIC LIFECYCLE INNOVATIONS 2,083.68 ERIEZ MANUFACTURING CO 11,934.73 FARGO CITY 9,415.62 FORUM COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY 2,062.50 GREAT PLAINS TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC 9,577.34 HEADWATERS REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT COMMISSI 3,500.00 HIGH POINT NETWORKS 7,500.00 HOUGH INC. 17,151.25 J & K MARINE INC. 5,262.08 LAKE AGASSIZ REGIONAL LIBRARY 103,823.75 Mark Sand & Gravel Company 270,008.44 MCGOUGH CONSTRUCTION CO., LLC 910,557.00 MINNESOTA SHERIFF’S ASSOCIATION 5,517.90 MUTCHLER BARTRAM ARCHITECTS, P.C. 3,727.57 NELSON INTERNATIONAL 4,018.01 NORTH CENTRAL INTERNATIONAL, LLC 2,101.42 NORTHERN DENTAL ACCESS CENTER 10,885.42 NORTHWEST REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT COMMISSIO 7,312.00 OFFICE OF MNIT SERVICES 3,553.73 POTTY SHACKS 4,258.25 PROBITY PROPERTIES LLC 3,583.33 RDO EQUIPMENT CO. 62,047.86 RDO TRUCK CENTER CO. 3,565.06 ROMAK, INC. 6,674.64 SANFORD HEALTH 4,316.00 SATELLITE TRACKING OF PEOPLE LLC 4,110.00 SEABERG OIL CO., INC. 4,465.50 13,173.96 TEAM LABORATORY CHEMICAL, LLC 43,147.50 TOSHIBA FINANCIAL SERVICES 3,419.82 Towmaster 21,847.66 Wahlstrom/Deanna 6,400.00 WEBBER FAMILY MOTORS 2,230.37 WEST CENTRAL INITIATIVE FUND 13,320.00 84 Payments less than2000 44,380.99 Final Total: 2,022,414.36 (Feb. 11, 2023) 193608