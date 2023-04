Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION W

Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 03/07/2023 For Payment 03/10/2023 Vendor Name Amount Vendor Name Amount ALLIANCE SOURCE TESTING LLC 3,788.50 MINNESOTA DEPT OF CORRECTIONS 77,627.48 Becker Co Auditor-Treasurer 11,160.81 Moore Engineering, Inc 10,857.50 BM TRANSPORT, INC. 8,502.01 MUTCHLER BARTRAM ARCHITECTS, P.C. 2,321.00 BRISTLIN CONSTRUCTION, INC 134,282.50 NORTHWESTERN MINNESOTA JUVENILE 11,049.00 COMMUNITY COOPERATIVE 4,486.17 PRIMADATA, LLC 13,500.00 CROW WING COUNTY COMMUNITY SERVICES 10,137.00 PROBITY PROPERTIES LLC 3,583.33 D & D APPLIANCE, INC. 9,389.00 RED CEDAR CONSULTING, LLC 12,678.10 FARGO CITY 5,751.78 ROMAK, INC. 2,875.45 GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY/THE 3,894.16 SANFORD HEALTH 3,369.00 HEIN-KOLO, PSYD, LP/NANCY 2,250.00 SATELLITE TRACKING OF PEOPLE LLC 5,950.00 Interstate Engineering Inc 2,426.00 SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC 16,707.17 Little Falls Machine Inc 2,196.75 Swanston Equipment Co 42,900.00 MARK’S ELECTRIC, INC 2,550.00 TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC 16,815.04 MCGOUGH CONSTRUCTION CO., LLC 65,919.00 83 Payments less than $2,000 38,747.50 (April 5, 2023) 210581 Final Total: 525,714.25