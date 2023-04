Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION W

Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 03/21/2023 For Payment 03/24/2023 Vendor Name Amount Vendor Name Amount ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE, INC. 27,833.25 Lunde Blade-N-Gravel 5,796.00 APEX ENGINEERING GROUP, INC. 6,020.00 Mahube-Otwa Community Action P’ship, INC 5,000.00 ARVIG COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS 3,562.15 MCGOUGH CONSTRUCTION CO., LLC 274,101.00 AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. 9,273.60 Menahga Concrete Products, Inc 8,361.78 Becker Co Auditor-Treasurer 13,462.86 MEYER/DAVID W 2,020.33 BM TRANSPORT, INC. 6,769.46 MINNESOTA DEPT OF CORRECTIONS 15,699.31 CODE 4 SERVICES INC 2,035.31 NARDINI FIRE EQUIPMENT CO 2,772.10 COMMUNITY COOPERATIVE 4,019.04 NORTHERN DENTAL ACCESS CENTER 31,846.53 COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA 69,609.22 OERTEL ARCHITECTS 19,222.26 DAVID GERAY TRUCKING, LLC 4,898.50 OKESON OFFTRAIL SALES 16,698.46 DODD/TIMOTHY 3,000.00 PEMBERTON LAW, P.L.L.P. 3,074.00 ESSENTIA HEALTH 2,220.00 PRAIRIE LAKES MUNICIPAL SOLID WASTE AUTH 136,530.00 FARGO CITY 10,859.94 PROWEST & ASSOCIATES, INC. 3,335.00 FORUM COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY 3,424.31 SEABERG OIL CO., INC. 4,940.98 FOTH INFRASTRUCTURE & ENVIRONMENTAL, LLC 4,994.50 SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC 4,129.68 FRONTIER PRECISION, INC 8,734.00 TITAN MACHINERY-FARGO CASE 3,101.67 HAUGEN/JOSHUA ERWIN 2,600.00 WALKER/ELIZABETH ANN 2,600.00 HENDRICKS ROAD MAINTENANCE 10,309.50 WEBBER FAMILY MOTORS 18,877.32 HONEYWELL INC 7,111.86 WEST CENTRAL REGIONAL JUVENILE CENTER 44,279.00 KITZMANN/STUART 2,350.00 WIDSETH SMITH NOLTING & ASSOC., INC 10,000.00 LAKES COMMUNITY COOPERATIVE 4,716.11 102 Payments less than $2,000 46,401.10 (April 5, 2023) 210610 Final Total: 866,590.13