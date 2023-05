Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION W

Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 04/18/2023 For Payment 04/21/2023 Vendor Name Amount Vendor Name Amount ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE, INC. 27,833.25 Minnesota Transportation Alliance 2,865.00 APPLE TREE DENTAL 9,000.00 MN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION 5,606.55 ARVIG COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS 7,137.96 Moore Engineering, Inc 4,650.00 BECKER CO SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DIST 14,869.56 MORRIS ELECTRONICS 2,250.00 BM TRANSPORT, INC 10,814.06 NELSON INTERNATIONAL 3,197.10 CITY OF FARGO 12,121.68 NERESON AUTOMOTIVE, INC 3,022.99 COMMUNITY COOPERATIVE 5,482.25 NORTHWESTERN MINNESOTA JUVENILE 4,200.00 COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA 5,538.03 ONSOLVE, LLC 19,514.25 DETROIT LAKES EXPRESS 8,700.00 PARK RAPIDS FORD 10,472.46 DODD/TIMOTHY 3,000.00 PRAIRIE LAKES MUNICIPAL SOLID WASTE AUTH 136,530.00 EVCO PETROLEUM PRODUCTS INC 2,189.00 PRT USA INC 6,550.00 FLEETPRIDE 2,028.05 REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA 19,670.25 HAUGEN/JOSHUA ERWIN 2,600.00 RIVER VALLEY FORENSIC SERVICES, P.A 2,000.00 J-TECH MECHANICAL, LLC 2,290.00 SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC 8,637.53 KAESER COMPRESSORS, INC 2,541.27 THELEN’S EXCAVATING INC 3,889.50 KARPEL SOLUTIONS 12,425.00 TOSHIBA FINANCIAL SERVICES 3,519.11 KITZMANN/STUART 2,350.00 VERIZON WIRELESS 4,232.85 LAKES COMMUNITY COOPERATIVE 7,411.48 WALKER/ELIZABETH ANN 2,600.00 LIBERTY TIRE SERVICES LLC 7,497.61 WASTEQUIP, LLC 15,960.11 Lunde Blade-N-Gravel 7,884.00 WEST CENTRAL INITIATIVE FUND 12,071.25 MCGOUGH CONSTRUCTION CO., LLC 470,119.00 WEST CENTRAL REGIONAL JUVENILE CENTER 44,449.00 MINNESOTA DEPT OF CORRECTIONS 8,449.31 104 Payments less than $2,000 51,002.83 Final Total: 999,172.29 (May 6, 2023)