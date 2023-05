Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION W

Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 04/04/2023 For Payment 04/07/2023 Vendor Name Amount Vendor Name Amount ALLSTATE PETERBILT OF FARGO 17,692.56 MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC 11,700.00 Becker Co Auditor-Treasurer 5,000.00 NERESON AUTOMOTIVE, INC 3,006.61 BM TRANSPORT, INC 5,787.36 Nereson Inc 92,111.70 Boit Excavating 2,210.00 NORTHWESTERN MINNESOTA JUVENILE 8,400.00 BRAUN INTERTEC CORPORATION 6,400.00 PROBITY PROPERTIES LLC 3,583.33 CITY OF FARGO 11,009.37 PROJECTS UNLIMITED 6,318.00 CliftonLarsonAllen LLP 12,410.47 RAMSEY COUNTY 4,641.00 COMMUNITY COOPERATIVE 2,436.53 SATELLITE TRACKING OF PEOPLE LLC 4,234.18 COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA 48,854.04 SOFTWARE HOUSE INTERNATIONAL INC 9,008.00 ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE INC 2,751.23 SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC 8,281.46 ESSENTIA HEALTH 5,116.41 ULTEIG ENGINEERS, INC 28,220.25 GO TO TECHNOLOGIES USA, INC 2,979.99 VANGUARD APPRAISALS, INC 4,050.00 HENDRICKS ROAD MAINTENANCE 11,268.75 WASTEQUIP, LLC 11,293.44 HIGH POINT NETWORKS 9,980.66 WEST CENTRAL REGIONAL JUVENILE CENTER 42,935.00 INFORMATION SYSTEMS CORP 117,623.30 WINTER TRUCK LINE INC 2,550.00 KITZMANN/STUART 3,757.00 73 Payments less than $2,000 28,538.19 Lakes Crisis & Resource Center 3,000.00 Final Total: 537,148.83 (May 6, 2023) 221539