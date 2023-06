Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION W

Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 05/16/2023 For Payment 05/19/2023 Vendor Name Amount Vendor Name Amount ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE, 27,833.25 Lunde Blade-N-Gravel 10,454.41 ARD/DONELL 4,580.08 MCDONOUGH/MARK JOSEPH 4,000.00 BM TRANSPORT, INC. 13,862.88 MCGOUGH CONSTRUCTION CO., LLC 520,682.00 BRISTLIN CONSTRUCTION, INC 39,823.05 MINNESOTA COUNTIES COMPUTER 4,000.00 CITY OF FARGO 29,107.23 MINNESOTA DEPT OF CORRECTIONS 256,930.26 CODE 4 SERVICES INC 2,542.40 Moore Engineering, Inc 21,401.50 COMMUNITY COOPERATIVE 2,587.15 NORTHLAND TRUCK SALES, INC. 329,500.00 COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA 69,952.15 OERTEL ARCHITECTS 14,117.34 DAVID GERAY TRUCKING, LLC 2,131.26 POLK COUNTY SOLID WASTE 21,030.40 DELTA PLASTICS OF THE SOUTH, LLC 12,000.00 PRAIRIE LAKES MUNICIPAL SOLID WASTE 136,530.00 DETROIT LAKES AREA NORDIC SKI CLUB 7,500.00 PROJECTS UNLIMITED 4,488.53 DODD/TIMOTHY 3,000.00 Prosweep, Inc 5,550.00 ERNEST C. ANDERSON GRAVEL, INC 11,688.90 RAMSEY COUNTY 3,133.00 FABWURX, INC. 17,588.00 ROSELL / KYA D 5,000.00 FORUM COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY 6,196.92 THELEN’S EXCAVATING INC 5,122.38 HAUGEN/JOSHUA ERWIN 2,600.00 TRAUT COMPANIES 63,987.50 INTERSTATE POWER SYSTEMS 23,510.98 VEOLIA ES TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS LLC 2,215.63 JACKIE WEBER’S FAMILY CHILD CARE 4,895.12 WALKER/ELIZABETH ANN 2,600.00 KITZMANN/STUART 2,350.00 WEBBER FAMILY MOTORS 11,528.16 LAKES COMMUNITY COOPERATIVE 2,242.50 WEST CENTRAL INITIATIVE FUND 35,000.00 LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC. 2,554.10 WINTER TRUCK LINE INC 2,412.38 LINDSEY’S LITTLES LLC 2,780.10 108 Payments less than $2,000 47,276.82 Final Total: 1,798,286.38 (June 10, 2023) 232474