Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION W

Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 06/06/2023 For Payment 06/09/2023 Vendor Name Amount ACME TOOLS 5,559.00 AMERICAN SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESS 10,443.90 ARVIG COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS 4,304.05 BECKER CO AUDITOR-TREASURER 19,079.00 BECKER CO AUDITOR-TREASURER 21,182.64 BECKER CO AUDITOR-TREASURER 5,000.00 BM TRANSPORT, INC. 25,345.09 Boit Excavating 17,500.00 BRAUN INTERTEC CORPORATION 3,206.50 CITY OF FARGO 25,011.42 CliftonLarsonAllen LLP 7,597.80 CODE 4 SERVICES INC 2,220.04 DENNIS DREWES INC 82,760.14 DETROIT LAKES EXPRESS 3,900.00 Diamond Vogel Paints 61,770.00 EQUINOX INDUSTRIES LTD. 11,836.00 FORUM COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY 4,216.23 Gilson Company Inc 2,475.74 HENDRICKS ROAD MAINTENANCE 14,681.25 HOIST AND CRANE SERVICES, INC 25,865.00 HOLCIM - MWR, INC. 6,103.27 HOUGH INC. 44,651.57 Interstate Engineering Inc 5,326.00 KIMTEK CORPORATION 4,975.00 M-R SIGN CO INC. 5,466.64 Vendor Name Amount Mark Sand & Gravel Company 1,944,312.28 Menahga Concrete Products, Inc 4,898.68 MIDSTATES EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY, INC 35,169.58 MINNCOR INDUSTRIES 4,250.00 MINNESOTA COUNTIES COMPUTER 6,750.00 MINNESOTA DEPT OF CORRECTIONS 6,747.50 Moore Engineering, Inc 16,171.00 MORRIS ELECTRONICS 2,965.00 PROBITY PROPERTIES LLC 3,583.33 PROJECTS UNLIMITED 4,034.90 PRT USA INC. 16,093.25 RATWIK, ROSZAK & MALONEY, P.A. 2,260.00 RDO EQUIPMENT CO. 7,839.36 SEABERG OIL CO., INC. 2,923.21 Sellin Bros Inc 20,687.67 SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC 16,921.00 Swanston Equipment Co 3,186.00 SWEENEY/KAYLIE 7,000.00 TOSHIBA FINANCIAL SERVICES 3,740.89 TRUENORTH STEEL, INC 35,871.64 VERIZON WIRELESS 4,338.09 WASTE MANAGEMENT CORPORATE 2,063.00 WEST CENTRAL REGIONAL JUVENILE CENTER 89,068.00 WESTLUND EXCAVATING LLC 4,500.00 98 Payments less than $2,000 46,159.21 Final Total: 2,712,009.87 (July 26, 2023) 243831