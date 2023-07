Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION W

Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 06/20/2023 For Payment 06/23/2023 Vendor Name Amount ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE, 27,833.25 ARVIG COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS 13,645.68 BM TRANSPORT, INC. 16,588.72 CITY OF DETROIT LAKES 21,998.70 CITY OF FARGO 18,576.75 CLEARCUT TREE SERVICES 5,999.99 CORBIN EXCAVATING, INC STENGER’S DUST 178,208.80 D & D DIRECT 4,790.00 DAVID GERAY TRUCKING, LLC 17,958.52 DETROIT LAKES EXPRESS 2,000.00 DODD/TIMOTHY 3,000.00 ERNEST C. ANDERSON GRAVEL, INC 10,543.00 EVCO PETROLEUM PRODUCTS INC 2,779.25 HAUGEN/JOSHUA ERWIN 2,600.00 HEIN-KOLO, PSYD, LP/NANCY 3,125.00 KELLER DIESEL SERVICES 4,417.26 KITZMANN/STUART 2,350.00 L & M ROAD SERVICES LLC 9,196.68 LEADS ONLINE LLC 2,419.00 LIBERTY TIRE SERVICES LLC 6,803.86 Vendor Name Amount Mark Sand & Gravel Company 934,960.10 MCGOUGH CONSTRUCTION CO., LLC 634,010.00 MINNESOTA COUNTIES COMPUTER 11,785.00 MINNESOTA DEPT OF CORRECTIONS 8,449.31 MN COUNTIES INTERGOVERNMENTAL 2,283.00 NELSON INTERNATIONAL 3,242.37 PEMBERTON LAW, P.L.L.P. 8,278.92 POLK COUNTY SOLID WASTE 16,872.00 PRAIRIE LAKES MUNICIPAL SOLID WASTE 136,530.00 PROJECTS UNLIMITED 4,883.31 RDO TRUCK CENTER CO. 131,681.50 SATELLITE TRACKING OF PEOPLE LLC 3,452.70 SIGN SOLUTIONS USA, LLC 2,080.30 SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC 17,074.44 SWARCO REFLEX, LLC 42,240.00 THELEN’S EXCAVATING INC 3,702.25 TOSHIBA FINANCIAL SERVICES 3,386.62 VERIZON WIRELESS 4,421.70 WALKER/ELIZABETH ANN 2,600.00 137 Payments less than $2,000 64,621.83 Final Total:2,391, 389.81 (July 26, 2023)