Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION W

Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 07/05/2023 For Payment 07/07/2023 Vendor Name Amount APEX ENGINEERING GROUP, INC. 4,563.50 AUTO VALUE 2,318.34 BECKER COUNTY FOOD PANTRY 250,000.00 BM TRANSPORT, INC. 15,766.64 CITY OF FARGO 20,145.00 CliftonLarsonAllen LLP 3,239.25 DAVID GERAY TRUCKING, LLC 12,109.25 DETROIT LAKES EXPRESS 2,200.00 DRIVEWAY SERVICE 12,217.60 HEIN-KOLO, PSYD, LP/NANCY 2,750.00 HENDRICKS ROAD MAINTENANCE 20,359.50 Howard’s Driveway Paving & Sealcoating 18,788.70 Interstate Engineering Inc 2,552.00 JOHNSON CONTROLS INC 54,468.00 L & M ROAD SERVICES LLC 18,913.80 LIBERTY TIRE SERVICES LLC 6,930.05 Mark Sand & Gravel Company 447,948.31 MARK’S ELECTRIC, INC 4,232.84 Vendor Name Amount MINNESOTA STATE COMMUNITY & TECH 6,900.00 NELSON AUTO CENTER 42,007.00 NEW ECO LLC 9,541.80 Oelfke/Justin 2,900.00 OERTEL ARCHITECTS 12,045.17 OFFICE OF MNIT SERVICES 5,251.65 PROBITY PROPERTIES LLC 3,583.33 SANFORD HEALTH 7,502.83 SATELLITE TRACKING OF PEOPLE LLC 3,288.50 SEABERG OIL CO., INC. 2,902.58 Sellin Bros Inc 18,533.55 TRI STATE SURPLUS CO. 7,223.97 TROPHY HOUSE 2,017.03 TRUENORTH STEEL, INC 11,604.00 UNITED REFRIGERATION INC. 3,518.46 WEST CENTRAL REGIONAL JUVENILE CENTER 45,367.00 76 Payments less than $2,000 32,674.06 Final Total: 1,116,363.71 (July 26, 2023)