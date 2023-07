Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION W

Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 07/18/2023 For Payment 07/21/2023 Vendor Name Amount ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE, 28,132.45 ARVIG COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS 4,276.92 AUTO VALUE 3,604.91 BECKER CO AG SOCIETY 66,500.40 Becker Co Auditor-Treasurer 22,193.54 Becker Co Auditor-Treasurer 5,000.00 Bergstrom/Daniel 22,823.90 BM TRANSPORT, INC. 14,852.13 BRISTLIN CONSTRUCTION, INC 112,318.80 CITY OF FARGO 17,331.33 DODD/TIMOTHY 3,000.00 ERNEST C. ANDERSON GRAVEL, INC 78,248.99 HAUGEN/JOSHUA ERWIN 2,600.00 HIGH POINT NETWORKS 30,717.46 HOBAN’S PLUMBING & HEATING, INC 4,191.00 KITZMANN/STUART 2,350.00 LIBERTY TIRE SERVICES LLC 6,415.03 Lunde Blade-N-Gravel 22,918.26 Mark Sand & Gravel Company 561,600.41 MCGOUGH CONSTRUCTION CO., LLC 255,625.00 MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL 2,806.45 Menahga Concrete Products, Inc 3,058.11 Vendor Name Amount MINNESOTA DEPT OF CORRECTIONS 8,449.31 MINNESOTA TITLE & CLOSING CO 16,138.28 MINNESOTA UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE 28,682.27 Mn Dept Of Transportation 8,055.38 MORRIS ELECTRONICS 5,225.00 MUTCHLER BARTRAM ARCHITECTS, P.C. 9,769.28 NOW MICRO INC 2,083.00 POLK COUNTY SOLID WASTE 27,310.00 POTTY SHACKS 3,909.75 PRAIRIE LAKES MUNICIPAL SOLID WASTE 136,530.00 PROJECTS UNLIMITED 2,755.00 REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF 19,670.25 SIGN SOLUTIONS USA, LLC 4,100.99 SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC 12,123.03 THOMSON REUTERS-WEST PUBLISHING 2,858.85 VEOLIA ES TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS LLC 32,335.57 WALKER/ELIZABETH ANN 2,600.00 WEBBER FAMILY MOTORS 2,498.55 WEST CENTRAL INITIATIVE FUND 14,920.00 WIDSETH SMITH NOLTING & ASSOC., INC 3,300.00 95 Payments less than $2,000 40,406.55 Final Total: 1,654,286.15 (July 26, 2023)