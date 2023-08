Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION W

Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 08/01/2023 For Payment 08/04/2023 Vendor Name Amount ALLIANCE SOURCE TESTING LLC 3,005.25 BECKER CO SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION 331,549.00 BM TRANSPORT, INC. 15,092.13 CITY OF FARGO 7,352.16 COOPER’S OFFICE SUPPLY, INC. 103,697.64 DAVID GERAY TRUCKING, LLC 13,611.50 DETROIT LAKES EXPRESS 2,500.00 FLINT HILLS RESOURCES LP 474,552.56 INFORMATION SYSTEMS CORP 58,800.00 KARL CHEVROLET 43,057.00 LIBERTY TIRE SERVICES LLC 7,193.74 Lunde Blade-N-Gravel 13,222.75 Mark Sand & Gravel Company 184,713.42 MINNESOTA DEPT OF CORRECTIONS 4,412.50 Mn Dept Of Transportation 4,858.49 Moore Engineering, Inc 42,554.00 NELSON INTERNATIONAL 2,503.23 NOW MICRO INC 2,808.00 PROJECTS UNLIMITED 3,182.50 RDO TRUCK CENTER CO. 3,020.15 SATELLITE TRACKING OF PEOPLE LLC 4,645.64 Sellin Bros Inc 369,694.16 SIGN SOLUTIONS USA, LLC 2,073.76 SMOKY HILLS WELDING & REPAIR 4,700.00 SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC 8,488.58 Swanston Equipment Co 11,381.12 THELEN’S EXCAVATING INC 3,625.00 TRAUT COMPANIES 56,197.25 WEST CENTRAL REGIONAL JUVENILE CENTER 44,891.00 WESTLUND EXCAVATING LLC 2,000.00 72 Payments less than $2,000 30,380.89 Final Total: 1,859,763.42 (Aug. 26, 2023) 252768