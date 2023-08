Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION W

Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 08/15/2023 For Payment 08/18/2023 Vendor Name Amount ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE, 27,723.37 ARVIG COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS 4,230.13 BERT’S TRUCK EQUIPMENT OF MHD INC 3,865.00 BM TRANSPORT, INC. 17,423.67 BRISTLIN CONSTRUCTION, INC 18,443.30 CITY OF FARGO 14,341.20 CliftonLarsonAllen LLP 29,944.96 DAKOTA STORAGE PRODUCTS 6,404.00 DAKOTA TRANSPORT INC. 4,859.40 DAVID GERAY TRUCKING, LLC 6,162.50 DETROIT LAKES EXPRESS 2,000.00 DODD/TIMOTHY 3,000.00 ERNEST C. ANDERSON GRAVEL, INC 69,853.02 FLINT HILLS RESOURCES LP 132,328.56 FULTZ/BLANE 2,912.95 FUTURE FORESTS, INC. 13,754.40 GOODPOINT TECHNOLOGY, INC 3,835.00 GOVERNMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC. 4,750.00 HAUGEN/JOSHUA ERWIN 2,600.00 HEIN-KOLO, PSYD, LP/NANCY 3,375.00 KIESLER POLICE SUPPLY 19,742.47 KITZMANN/STUART 2,350.00 L & M ROAD SERVICES LLC 36,494.86 LAKE AGASSIZ REGIONAL LIBRARY 103,823.75 M-R SIGN CO INC. 2,253.84 MARK SAND & GRAVEL COMPANY 726,673.35 MINNESOTA COUNTIES COMPUTER 36,618.39 MINNESOTA DEPT OF CORRECTIONS 8,449.31 MN COUNTIES INTERGOVERNMENTAL 2,500.00 MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS CONNECTIVITY, INC 3,135.54 MOUNTAIN MOTORS 2,778.32 NARDINI FIRE EQUIPMENT CO 2,513.84 NERESON AUTOMOTIVE, INC. 2,950.33 NORTH SHORE FIBERGLASS REPAIR & 3,358.94 NORTHERN DENTAL ACCESS CENTER 8,411.50 NORTHERN SALES & MFG LLC 30,650.00 NOW MICRO INC 59,902.00 OERTEL ARCHITECTS 2,302.18 POLK COUNTY SOLID WASTE 51,554.40 PRAIRIE LAKES MUNICIPAL SOLID WASTE 136,530.00 PROJECTS UNLIMITED 4,916.25 RAMSEY COUNTY 3,960.64 RDO TRUCK CENTER CO. 2,157.48 SANDMAN & ASSOCIATES CONSULTING, PC 4,620.00 SEABERG OIL CO., INC. 3,039.30 SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC 7,959.52 Swanston Equipment Co 7,570.47 TEAM LABORATORY CHEMICAL, LLC 3,975.30 THELEN’S EXCAVATING INC 3,687.50 THRIFTY WHITE PHARMACY 8,104.85 THYSSENKRUPP ELEVATOR CORP. 4,663.29 TOSHIBA FINANCIAL SERVICES 3,106.94 TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC 2,500.00 VANGUARD APPRAISALS, INC 17,600.00 VERIZON WIRELESS 4,483.72 WALKER/ELIZABETH ANN 2,600.00 109 Payments less than $2,000 46,823.19 Final Total: 1,746,567.93 (Aug. 26, 2023) 252922