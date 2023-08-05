BOARD MEETING AS POSTED. BECKER COUNTY B

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED. BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS. DATE: TUESDAY, July 18, 2023, at 8:15 am. LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse. Meeting was brought to order by Board Chair Nelson. Commissioners in attendance: Nelson, Okeson, Vareberg, Jepson and Meyer, County Administrator Pat Oman, and minute taker Peggy Martin. Pledge of Allegiance. Agenda/Minutes: Agenda Confirmation – Motion and second to approve agenda with the date change of August 1 for Bruce Kimmel’s presentation (Jepson, Okeson) carried. Minutes – Moved and second to approve minutes of July 5, 2023, with the requested changes (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Commissioners: Open Forum: None. Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Nelson – Benefits Committee, Sunnyside, Sheriff, Buffalo-Red River Watershed. Commissioner Meyer – Museum, Fair Board, Joint Governance, Finance. Commissioner Jepson – Human Services, NW Regional Communication. Commissioner Okeson – Highway, Frazee City Council, Finance. Commissioner Vareberg - Highway. Appointments: None. County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman. Report: Discussion on a business account at Costco. Will bring cost analysis to next meeting. Joint Governance Meeting- need for affordable housing in Becker County. Benchmarking findings on Committee of the Whole, Consent Agenda, Capital Improvement Plan and Board Packet availability on other Minnesota county websites. Becker County will be putting the Board Packet on the website moving forward. Contacted MCIT regarding insuring the contents of the Becker County Museum. Community Comprehensive Plan update. Dental Grant update. Budget 2024 timeline review. Legislative update. Future discussion on enacting a County Cannabis Ordinance. Finance Committee: presented by Mary Hendrickson. Regular Claims and Auditor Warrants and Over 90 Days: 07/05/2023 in the amount of $16,411.17. 07/11/2023 in the amount of $70,031.15. Total of $86,442.32. Over 90 Days: Dan Bergstrom dated December 2022 in the amount of $5,041.29, invoice just received. SeaChange Printers dated 02/22/2023 in the amount of $936.70, invoice just turned in. Thomson Reuters-West dated 03/01/2023 in the amount of $1,227.58, invoice just turned in. Additional Issues: Ryan Aho missing credit card statement & invoices from May in the amount of $225.82. DL Animal Hospital credit card bill missing invoice from 05/08/2023 in the amount of $397.35. Wyndham credit card missing invoice from May in the amount of $100.00. Capital One Trade duplicate payment in the amount of $18.31, invoice was paid by Hwy Dept. Motion and second to approve payment of regular claims, auditor warrants, and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Auditor-Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson. Motion and second to approve Resolution 07-23-2D – Charitable Gambling for the Humane Society of the Lakes on August 26, 2023, at Pit 611 in Lake Eunice Twp (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Human Services: presented by Denise Warren. Motion and second to approve UCare Care Seat Education Rate Amendment (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve Lakeland Contract to provide Clinical Supervision (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve DHS Crisis Grant Budget/Contract Amendment (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve payment of claims for Human Services, Public Health, and Transit (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Human Resources: presented by Carrie Smith. Motion and second to authorize Board Chair to sign the medical broker contract with NIS (National Insurance Services) allowing for minor changes and review by the county attorney (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Information Technology: presented by Judy Dodd. Motion and second to approve payment of $83,426.40 to Liftoff for 0365 Renewal (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Sheriff: presented by Todd Glander. Motion and second to approve Resolution 07-23-2B – Auto Theft Grant in the amount of $10,800 to purchase 2 pair of night vision goggles (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Cellebrite 2023-2024 agreement renewal in the amount of $6,100 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Motorola Maintenance Agreement 2023-2024 renewal in the amount of $7,353 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 07-23-2C – WE Fest 2023 Agreement in the amount of $66,350 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Land Use/Environmental Services: presented by Steve Skoog. Motion and second to approve Resolution 07-23-2E – Personnel Request – Natural Resource Manager (Forester) (Vareberg, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to accept donations for the Dunton Locks Tram in the amount of $30,675, plus an additional $11,675 for tram tickets (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Recorder: presented by Susan Syvertson. Motion and second to approve Resolution 07-23-2A – Recorder’s Office Fee Setting & Changes - Ordination/Certificate of Filing Fee increase to $40, Change and replacement fee for previously issued Marriage Licenses to $25, effective August 1, 2023 (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Highway: presented by Jim Olson. Motion and second to approve the purchase of a heavy rack system in the amount of $5,554 from Dakota Storage Products using Special General Funds (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to pay McGough for the preconstruction services cost increase of $78,515.04 by using $45,000 of project savings funds and $33,515.04 of the project contingency funds (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to accept the 2022 Highway Annual Report (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Being no further business, Chair Nelson adjourned the meeting at 10:24 am. Pat Oman County Administrator Barry Nelson Board Chair (Aug. 5, 2023) 246851