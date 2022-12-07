BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BO

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2022, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse Agenda/Minutes: Meeting was brought to order by Board Chair Knutson. Commissioners in attendance: Knutson, Okeson, Vareberg, Nelson, and Grimsley, County Administrator Pat Oman and minute taker Amanda Pachel. Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Confirmation – Motion and second to approve agenda with the addition of the 2023 Budget Timeline under County Administrator 2. 2023 Budget Review (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Minutes – Moved and seconded to approve minutes of October 18, 2022, with the requested changes (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Commissioners: Open Forum: None Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Nelson: Lakeland Mental Health and NRM Committee. Commissioner Knutson: Prairie Lakes Municipal Solid Waste, NRM, Environmental Services, EDA, Highway, and Sheriff’s Office Committees. Commissioner Vareberg: No report given at this time. Commissioner Grimsley: Heartland Trail, Highway Tour, Museum Construction, Township Supervisor’s, and AMC District Meetings. Commissioner Okeson: West Central Juvenile Center, Heartland Trail, and Pelican River Watershed District Meetings. Appointments: None County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman Report: Civil Commitment Contract, CHIPS Attorney Contracts, Employee Recognition, IFC Contract, and Upcoming Bargaining Unit Negotiations. 2023 Budget Review Becker Soil & Water: Bryan Malone was present to answer questions regarding the 2023 Budget for Becker Soil & Water 2023 Budget Timeline – November 15, 2022 – County Attorney and Auditor-Treasurer ARPA Project Review – Reviewed ARPA projects for future consideration. Motion and second to approve Letter of Support for White Earth National Greater Minnesota Recycling and Composting Grant Application to purchase additional recycling containers (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Finance Committee Minutes: presented by Mary Hendrickson Regular Claims and Auditor Warrants and Over 90 days: 10/18/2022 in the amount of $246,114.04 10/20/2022 in the amount of $42,571.78 Cost Effective 10/25/2022 in the amount of $5,651,403.27 Total of $5,940,089.09 Over 90 Days: Accurate Controls Inc. dated 02/28/22 in the amount of $354.36, invoice just turned in. Canadian Pacific Railway dated 06/10/22 in the amount of $24,434.04, invoice just turned in. Canadian Pacific Railway dated 03/08/21 in the amount of $2,508.22, invoice just turned in. High Point Networks dated 07/22/22 in the amount of $380.00, invoice just turned in. Legal Services of NW MN dated 07/31/22 in the amount of $1,155.00, invoice misplaced. Meadowland Surveying dated 12/09/21 in the amount of $533.75, invoice misplaced. Rupp, Anderson, Squires etc. dated 04/07/22 in the amount of $2,585.00, invoice just received. Vanguard Appraisals, Inc. dated 06/30/22 in the amount of $15,175.00, invoice just turned in. Total of $47,125.37 Motion and second to approve payment of regular claims, auditor warrants, and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Auditor – Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson Licenses: Motion and second to approve the following Tobacco License – Renewals: Wildflower Golf Course – Beth Schupp – Lake Eunice Twp, Toad Lake Store – Cynthia Knoll – Toad Lake Twp, Sunlite Bar and Grill, HJ Gerdes – Detroit Twp. (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 11-22-1A – Personnel Request – Full-Time License Clerk – Due to Vacancy (Nelson, Grimsley) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 11-22-1B – Private Non-Exclusive Easement Parcel 12.7184.000 (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 11-22-1F Election Security Grant Acceptance (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Human Services: presented by Denise Warren Motion and second to accept Human Services 3rd Quarter 2022 Board Reports: Adult Services, Behavioral Health, Child Protection, Child Support, Income Maintenance, Public Health, and Combined AS, PH, BH (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Human Services Claims for Human Services, Public Health, and Transit (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Assessor: presented by Lisa Will Motion and second to approve abatement of $156.00 due to incorrect start year on parcel 33.0126.001 (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Human Resources: presented by Carrie Smith Report: Continue Exit Interviews Benefits-Self Care-Wellness Fair: Attended by approximately 200 employees Leadership Training for Department Heads and Supervisors: waiting on proposals Highway Department: presented by Jim Olson Motion and second to approve Resolution 11-22-1C – Highland Drive Agreement – City, County, Township Roles & Responsibilities (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Motion and second to authorize sale of Highway Equipment, Bobcat Skid Loader and Pickup, as is via Auction Block (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Sheriff’s Office: presented by Todd Glander Motion and second to approve applying for 2023 Federal Boating Safety Grant (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Motion and second to dispose of any and all surplus equipment to other government agencies (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 11-22-1E – Personnel Request – Full-Time Communications Officer – Due to Vacancy (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Becker Soil and Water Conservation District: presented by Bryan Malone, Becker SWCD Administrator, and Don Bajumpaa, East Otter Tail SWCD Otter Tail River One Watershed One Plan Motion and second to approve Memorandum of Agreement for Implementation of the Ottertail River 1W1P (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 11-22-1D – Support of One Watershed one Plan Submittal (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Being no further business, Chair Knutson adjourned the meeting at 9:49 am. /s/Pat Oman /s/Larry Knutson Board Chair