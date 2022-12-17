BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BO

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2022, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse Agenda/Minutes: Meeting was brought to order by Board Chair Knutson. Commissioners in attendance: Knutson, Okeson, Vareberg, Nelson, and Grimsley, County Administrator Pat Oman and minute taker Amanda Pachel. Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Confirmation – Motion and second to approve agenda with the following additions under the County Administrator Report: Spring Creek Township Road Agreement, Sunnyside Care Center – ECPN Grant Application, and Environmental Study Costs for the Highway Building Sale (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Minutes – Moved and seconded to approve minutes of November 1, 2022, with the requested changes (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Commissioners: Open Forum: By phone: Jamie Arsenault – White Earth Nation – requested the Becker County Board deny the amendment for the Conditional Use Permit for the Zurn Feedlot. In person: Duane Erickson – Wild Rice Watershed District Board Member – he is in favor of Becker County having a vote on the Wild Rice Watershed District Board Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Knutson: No meetings to report. Commissioner Vareberg: No report given at this time. Commissioner Grimsley: Museum Meeting, Human Services, and Transit Committees. Commissioner Okeson: Museum Meeting and Public Works Construction Meeting. Commissioner Nelson: Public Works Construction Meeting. Appointments: None County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman Report: Bargaining Unit Negotiations, Employee Recognition Motion and second to approve ECPN Grant Application to include $15501.50 (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion and second to split the $7,350.00 Environmental Study Costs, part of the Highway Building sale equally between Becker County and the Purchaser each paying $3,675.00 (Nelson, Okeson) carried. ARPA Review Motion and second to approve Assessor scanning project in the amount of $165,000 to be paid with ARPA funds (Okeson, Vareberg) roll call vote – in favor: Okeson, Vareberg, and Knutson; not in favor: Grimsley and Nelson; carried 3-2. Motion and second to approve purchase of KaiVac 1250 cleaning machine for jail in the amount of $4,003 to be paid with ARPA funds (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Finance Committee Minutes: presented by Mary Hendrickson Regular Claims and Auditor Warrants and Over 90 days: 11/02/2022 in the amount of $10,635.44 11/08/2022 in the amount of $48,108.52 11/10/2022 in the amount of $3,000.00 Total of $61,743.96 Over 90 Days: Dynamic dated 08/03/22 in the amount of $10,635.44. Novus Auto Glass dated 08/01/22 in the amount of $100.00. United Refrigeration Inc dated 11/10/2022 in the amount of $43.00. Total of $10,778.44 Motion and second to approve payment of regular claims, auditor warrants, and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Auditor – Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson Licenses: Motion and second to approve the following Tobacco License – Renewals: Big Elbow Lake Lodge & Campground – Tonya Beckman – Round Lake Twp (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Human Services: presented by Denise Warren Motion and second to approve Human Services Claims for Human Services, Public Health, and Transit (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 11-22-2B – Personnel Request for a part-time Office Support Specialist (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Medica SNBC Case Management Participation Agreement (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion and second to approve UCare Amendment to Volunteer Driver Provider Participation Agreement (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion and second to approve Charitable Pledge of $40,000.00 to MWMN Dental Access/Clinic Group (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion and second to approve MIECHV Fund Purchase of 147 gift cards, each $100.00, to Central Market for a total amount of $14,700.00 (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Appraiser: presented by Lisa Will Motion and second to approve abatement of $190.00 due to duplicate parcel-travel trailer 16.8015.000 (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Sheriff’s Office: presented by Todd Glander Motion and second to approve selling forfeited vehicle, 2001 Ford Ranger, through Mid States Auto Auction (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Land Use: presented my Steve Skoog Motion and second to approve Resolution 11-22-2A – 2023 Solid Waste Fee Schedule (Vareberg, Okeson) carried. Planning & Zoning: presented by Kyle Vareberg Planning Commission Recommendations 11/09/2022: Final Plat – Dana Holland and Shirlee A Holland – Tax ID number: 06.0422.007 Motion and second to concur with the Planning Commission on approval of the application (Nelson, Vareberg) carried. Amendment to Conditional Use Permit – Erica L & Eric Zurn – Tax ID number: 30.0142.000 Eric Zurn & Erica Zurn – they have not made progress on the road agreement with Spring Creek Township. Commissioner Nelson explained moving forward with an amendment may result in another Public Hearing. Spring Creek Township Board Members, Ryan Groth and Vance Jirava stated they will be reviewing the road agreement from the Zurn’s at the next township meeting. Motion and second to table until the December 13, 2022, Board of Commissioner’s Meeting (Nelson, Vareberg) carried. Conditional Use Permit for manufacturing – Stein Properties – Tax ID number: 21.0281.000 Motion and second to concur with the Planning Commission on approval of the Conditional Use Permit application (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Change of zone from residential to commercial – Stein Properties LLC – Tax ID number: 21.0336.000 & 21.0337.000 – Tabled by Stein Properties LLC Motion and second for county to pay for District 2 Commissioner Elect David Myer and District 1 Commissioner Elect Erica Jepson to attend AMC Annual Conference (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion and second to close the meeting pursuant to Minn. Stat. Section13D.05 Subd. 3(d), Meetings may be closed to review security briefings and reports, to discuss issues related to security systems, to discuss emergence response procedures and to discuss security deficient in or recommendations regarding public services, infrastructure, and facilities, if disclosure of the information discussed would pose a danger to public safety or compromise security procedures or responses. The subject to be discussed is Becker County Information Technology infrastructure. Meeting closed at 10:13 am (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion and second to reopen the meeting at 10:44 am (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to close the meeting pursuant to Minn. Stat. Section 13D.03 Subd. 1 (b) The governing body of a public employer may by a majority vote in a public meeting decide to hold a closed meeting to consider strategy for labor negotiations, including negotiations strategies or developments or discussion and review of labor negotiation proposals, conducted pursuant to sections 179A.01 to 179A.25. Meeting closed at 10:44 am (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to reopen the meeting at 11:02 am (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Being no further business, Chair Knutson adjourned the meeting at 11:02 am. /s/Pat Oman County Administrator /s/Larry Knutson Board Chair (Dec. 17, 2022) 131362