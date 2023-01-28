BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BO

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: TUESDAY, January 3, 2023, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse Call the Board Business Meeting to Order: County Administrator Pat Oman Pledge of Allegiance. Oath of Offices by District Court Judge Gretchen Thilmony. Erica Jepson – Commissioner District 1, David Meyer – Commissioner District 2 Mary Hendrickson – Auditor-Treasurer, Todd Glander – Sheriff, Brian McDonald – Attorney Curtis Ballard – Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor-District 1, Eugene Pavelko – Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor-District 4 Election of Board Chair for 2023 Jepson nominates Nelson Vareberg nominates Okeson Motion and second to elect Barry Nelson Board Chair (Meyer, Jepson) carried. New Board Chair calls for Nominations for Vice-Chair 2023 Jepson nominates Okeson Motion and second to elect John Okeson Vice Chair (Nelson, Meyer) carried. 2023 Committee Assignments Board Chair Nelson examines list Motion and second to approve Committee Assignments (Jepson, Meyer) Carried. Committee Assignments: Association of MN Counties Indian Affairs Advisory Committee (AMC) Okeson AMC Environment & Natural Resources Policy Committee Nelson AMC General Government Policy Committee Vareberg AMC Health & Human Services Policy Committee Jepson AMC Public Safety Policy Committee Meyer AMC Transportation & Infrastructure Policy Committee Okeson Becker County Children’s Initiative Vareberg Becker County Extension Service Nelson/Jepson Becker County Fair Board Vareberg/Meyer Becker County Soil & Water Conservation District Nelson Courthouse Committee Okeson/Nelson Detroit Lakes/Becker County Airport Committee Okeson Development Achievement Center Meyer Ditch Committee Okeson Economic Development/Housing Authority Jepson/Vareberg Environmental Affairs Committee Okeson/Vareberg Finance Committee-Chair Nelson Finance Committee-Vice Chair Okeson Heartland Multi-Purpose Recreational Trail Meyer/Okeson Highway Committee Okeson/Vareberg Becker County Historical Society Meyer Human Services Committee Jepson/Meyer Joint Powers Board of MN Counties Nelson Juvenile Detention Center (West Central Reg. Juv. Ctr. - WCRJC) Jepson Labor Negotiating Committee Meyer/Okeson Lake Agassiz Regional Library Nelson Lakeland Mental Health Nelson Law Library Board of Trustees Okeson Mahube-OTWA Jepson MCIT Board of Delegates Meyer Minnesota Rural Broadband Coalition Okeson Minnesota Rural Counties (MRC) Nelson Natural Resources Committee Vareberg/Nelson Partnership4Health Board Meyer/Vareberg Planning & Zoning (Ex. Offico) Jepson Prairie Lakes Municipal Solid Waste Authority (PLMSWA) Okeson/Vareberg Regional Radio Board (NW Reg. Emergency Communications Board) Okeson/Jepson Review Board (Band & Grade) Vareberg/Nelson Salary Review Board for Dept. Heads & Elected Officials Nelson/Okeson Safety Committee Vareberg Sheriff’s Committee Meyer/Nelson Sunnyside Nelson/Meyer Transit Advisory Committee Meyer/Okeson Watershed Districts Advisory Board: Buffalo/Red Nelson Watershed Districts Advisory Board: Cormorant Nelson Watershed Districts Advisory Board: Pelican Okeson Watershed Districts Advisory Board: Wild Rice Nelson West Central Initiative - Economic Development District (EDD) Board Vareberg West Central/Land of the Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging Meyer Zoning Ordinance Review Committee Jepson/Nelson Wild Rice Watershed District - One Watershed One Policy Committee Nelson Ottertail - One Watershed One Policy Committee Okeson Benefits Committee Nelson/Meyer Crow Wing One Watershed One Policy Committee Jepson NACO Delegate Okeson Break. Regular Business Agenda Confirmation – Motion and second to approve agenda as presented (Meyer, Jepson). carried. Minutes – Moved and seconded to approve minutes of December 20, 2022, with the requested changes (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Commissioners: Open Forum: Gerry Schram – Wild Rice District. Follow up to get voting back. Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Nelson: Public Works Building, Lakeland Mental Health Commissioner Okeson: Union Negotiations, Prairie Lakes Municipal Solid Waste Authority (PLMSWA) Commissioner Jepson: Request from Willis Mattison to discuss Hwy 34 (Isaac Walton and tribe) injunction to stop Hwy 34 DOT Project Appointments: Assistant Veterans Service Officer – Heidi Harthun- Oath of Office. Planning & Zoning Appointment – Nick Bowers District 3 by Okeson. Motion and second (Okeson, Nelson) carried. County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman Report: Information for new commissioners. BCBS Grant, Local Assistance & Tribal Consistency Fund and Opioid Grant. Preliminary contract from ACH, bringing to the board on 01/17/23. Economic Development Position. Review powers and possibly expand authority – Comp Economic Development Strategy. ARPA funds will be reviewed at next board meeting. Allocated out about 2.4 million of the 6 million funding. RFP – Class & Comp and Insurance Wild Rice – Resolution for Board. Not sure if it goes to all other counties before Board or Board 1st. Waiting on clarification. Class & Comp Study – Compensation study for employees. Develop a wage scale. Finance Committee Minutes: presented by Mary Hendrickson Regular Claims and Auditor Warrants: 12/16/2022 in the amount of $7,350.00. 12/21/2022 in the amount of $32,566.59 12/21/2022 in the amount of $33,019.73 12/30/2022 in the amount of $4,327,957.44 Total of $4,430,893.76. Motion and second to approve payment of regular claims, auditor warrants, and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Auditor – Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson Licenses: None Motion and second to approve Resolution 01-23-1A – 2023 Publications Bid Option 1 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Human Services – Presented by Denise Warren. Motion and second to approve Renewal Agreement DHS Children’s Mental Health Screening Grant Contract (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Claims – Human Services, Public Health, & Transit (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Assessor: presented by Lisa Will Motion and second to approve Abatement of $388.00 due to a house fire Parcel #13.0025.000 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Veterans Services: presented by Matt Erickson Motion and second to approve Resolution 01-23-1B –Accept Donation from Damien Society (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Highway: presented by Jim Olson Motion and second to approve Resolution 01-23-1C – Annual Advertising for Highway Construction Projects (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion and second to approve DNR Amendment to Heartland Trail – Board Memo (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve Commission Nelson on Weekly Public Works Building Committee until building is complete (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Extended Open Forum to Willis Mattison, Isaac Walton League & landowner on Hwy 34. MnDOT abrupt change of policy on Hwy 34. Costs $10,000 to enter into litigation with MnDOT, have raised $6,000 in pledges already. Willis Mattison – Renewal of confined animal moratorium. Continued cooperation with board and offer Isaac Welton League’s Assistance Motion and second to approve new commissioners to attend AMC County Government 101 Event (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Being no further business, Chair Nelson adjourned the meeting at 9:45 am. Pat Oman County Administrator Barry Nelson Board Chair (Jan. 28, 2023) 178905