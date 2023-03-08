BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BO

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: TUESDAY, February 7, 2023, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse. Agenda/Minutes: Meeting was brought to order by Board Chair Nelson. Commissioners in attendance: Nelson, Okeson, Vareberg, Jepson and Meyer, County Administrator Pat Oman, and minute taker Amanda Pachel. Pledge of Allegiance. Agenda Confirmation – Motion and second to approve agenda (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Minutes – Moved and second to approve minutes of January 17, 2023, with the requested changes (Jepson, Nelson) carried. Commissioners: Open Forum: Joe Stenger – Right to speak. Larry Knutson – Pointing out inaccuracies. Don Skarie – Welcome new Commissioners. In his opinion, Commissioner Vareberg needs to report meetings. Carey Alger – YouTube video from last Thursday. Administrator says it only takes 3. Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Vareberg – Nothing to report. Commissioner Nelson – Lakeland Mental Health, Lobbying at state level if active in the AMC-Example-Preliminary drainage proposal by DNR-proposing new language, NRM- Dissolve or continue RAC (Okeson thought it could be handled thru NRM, Meyer agreed). Commissioner Jepson – West Central Regional Juvenile Center, EDA-ARPA request for Wannigan Park, AMC Conference Take-aways 1) Boards biggest responsibility is budget 2) “We as a board have to invest in our employees they are the greatest asset in the county and we need to listen to them” from conference slide, employee engagement survey, Meyer added from an outside source, Phone call with James Skoog from MnDOT regarding Hwy 34, AMC Planning & Zoning Conference on March 3 in Staples, MN cost is $75. Commissioner Meyer – Historical Society, Fair Board Meeting- self-sufficient, Courthouse-BeckerBay, Transit. Commissioner Okeson – Transit -$100 increase in bus purchase, 1W1D Ottertail here to update, Prairie Lakes Municipal Waste, Finance Board Appointments: Motion and second to reappoint Harvey Aho District 1 Planning Commission and Delvaughn King District 1 Board of Adjustments (Jepson, Okeson) carried. Motion and second to reappoint Ellis Peterson Cormorant Lakes Watershed District (Nelson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to reappoint Roger Boatman District 5 Board of Adjustments (Nelson, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to reappoint Jeff Moritz District 5 Planning Commission (Nelson, Meyer) carried. County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman. Report: Union negotiations ongoing, closed session to cover union negotiations at next meeting. 75th anniversary for Soil & Water, Class & Comp study RFP out this week, RFP for insurance going to newspaper and vendors. ARPA Review. Brian Rubenstein from Probation: 3 agents from county office are ideally reimbursed by the state at 50% but currently at about 28%. Felonies are funded by the state. Motion and second to approve Resolution 02-23-1K Endorsing the efforts of the Community Supervision Work Group and urging the legislature to pass a new funding formula and significant appropriation during the 2023 legislative session (Okeson, Jepson) approved. Motion and second to approve Resolution 02-23-1I - Accept $250 Donation from Betty Bigger (Okeson, Meyer) approved. Finance Committee: presented by Mary Hendrickson. Regular Claims and Auditor Warrants and Over 90 Days: 01/20/2023 in the amount of $868,451.67 01/20/2023 in the amount of $40,852.28 Cost Effective 01/24/2023 in the amount of $330,035.45 Total of $1,239,339.40 Over 90 days: Apple Tree Dental dated 10/14/2022 in the amount of $2,500.00, invoice just turned in. Beaudry Oil dated 9/21/2022 in the amount of $105.23, invoice just turned in. Dynamic Lifecycle Innovation dated 10/19/2022 in the amount of $2,083.68, just turned in. Fargo Forum dated 7/31/2022 in the amount of $259.00, invoice just turned in. Marco dated 10/25/2022 in the amount of $17,425.50, invoice just received. Northern Dental Access dated 11/30/2022 in the amount of $10,885.42, invoice just received. Office of MN IT Services dated 9/12/2022 in the amount of $1,750.55, invoice just received. Ohm Excavating LLC dated 7/10/2022 in the amount of $115.00, invoice just turned in. Potty Shacks dated 9/11/2022 in the amount of $3,227.00, invoice just received. West Central Initiative dated 11/07/2022 in the amount of $8,093.75, invoice just received. Total of $30,812.13 Motion and second to approve payment of regular claims, auditor warrants, and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Auditor-Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson. Licenses: Motion and second to approve 3.2 Off Sale Renewal Jolly Fisherman Resort – Anne Buelow - Round Lake Township (Meyer, Nelson) carried. Motion and second to approve Wine and Strong Beer On-Sale (including Sunday) Renewal Jolly Fisherman Resort – Anne Buelow -Round Lake Township (Meyer, Nelson) carried. Motion and second to approve Off-Sale Renewal – Smoky Resort LLC – Brent Prouty – Carsonville Township (Nelson, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to accept December 2022 Cash & Sales Tax & Investment Reports (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 02-23-1B – Personnel Request Full-Time Cashier (Meyer, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 02-23-1H – Personnel Request Part-Time Cashier (Meyer, Vareberg) carried. Human Resources: presented by Carrie Smith. Policies – Motion and second updated Bereavement Policy (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to strike 12.33 – Employee Emergency Situations from Employee Policy Book (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Exit Interview Data – Informational. Leadership Training – Informational. Motion and second to approve Resolution 02-23-1G – Personnel Request Full-Time Custodial Position (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Employee Recognition – 1st Board Meeting in March. Human Services: presented by Denise Warren. Motion and second to approve the following 2022 4th Quarter Board Reports – Adult Services, Behavior Health, Child Protection, Child Support, Income Maintenance, Public Health and 2022 Q4 Combined Board Report (Jepson, Nelson) carried. Motion and second to approve Claims Human Services, Public Health & Transit (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Assessor: presented by Pat Oman. Motion and second to approve Abatement 04.7036.000 USA Exempt Property in the amount of $440.00 (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve APRA Purchase Request: Pictometry (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Highway: presented by Jim Olson. Motion and second to approve Resolution 02-23-1A – Final Project Acceptance – Contract 60511 in the amount of $270,008.44 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Transit: presented by Kevin Johnson. Motion and second to approve Resolution 02-23-1C – Revised Becker County Transit Vehicle Purchase (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 02-23-1D – Approval of Title VI Program Plan (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 02-23-1E – Approval of FTA Drug & Alcohol Program Policy (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Land Use/Environmental Services: presented by Steve Skoog. Motion and second to approve Resolution 02-23-1F – Hire 4 seasonal Workers (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve 50% of the Snowmobile Trail Cleanup cost on Becker County forfeited land with forest trails in the amount of $15,138.56, total of the 50% reimbursement $7,569.28 (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to set 2023 Timber Auction Dates – Friday, May 5, 2023 and Friday, October 6, 2023 Time to be determined (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve SWIFR Grant and Professional Service Quote for $5,000 to SWIFR Grant with Foth Infrastructure & Environmental LLC (Okeson, Vareberg). Becker Soil & Water Conservation District: presented by Bryan Malone. Motion and second to approve Resolution 02-23-1J to Adopt and Implement The Otter Tail River One Watershed, One Plan (Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan) (Okeson, Meyer) carried. 75 Year Celebration of Becker Soil & Water on March 16, starts at 5:00 pm, supper at 6:30 pm at the Holiday Inn in Detroit Lakes. Motion and second to approve Aquatic Invasive Species 2023 Delegation Agreement and accept the 2022 Program Report as presented by AIS Coordinator Karl Koenig (Meyer, Nelson) carried. Motion and second to accept County Ag Inspector 2022 Program Report as presented by Brandon Gill, County Ag Inspector (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Being no further business, Chair Nelson adjourned the meeting at 10:42 am. Pat Oman County Administrator. Barry Nelson Board Chair. (March 8, 2023) 201154