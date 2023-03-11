BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BO

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: TUESDAY, January 17, 2023, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse Agenda/Minutes: Meeting was brought to order by Board Chair Nelson. Commissioners in attendance: Nelson, Okeson, Vareberg, Jepson and Meyer, County Administrator Pat Oman, and minute taker Amanda Pachel. Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Confirmation – Motion and second to approve agenda with the following updates: Auditor/Treasurer remove #3 personnel request, Sheriff hand out ACH contract (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Minutes – Moved and second to approve minutes of January 3, 2023, with the requested changes (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Commissioners: Open Forum: Richard Billett – Observe. Dennis Mois – Concerned with last board meeting, Board Chair rotation, shouldn’t have two new commissioners on a committee. Brian Andrey – Observe. Carey Alger – Concerned with last board meeting, Board Chair rotation has been out of order multiple times, shouldn’t be a good ole’ boys club, Vareberg is a loose cannon. Al Sterns – To the new commissioners, what did my representative do that was so bad. Jepson responded she was elected to bring change; they didn’t get rid of Okeson. John Schmit – Observe. Nicole Martinson – Concerned with last board meeting, integrity, and leadership, exit interviews were not done in the past, new HR director and County Administrator were receptive, able to leave with dignity. Marvin Vareberg – Concerned with last board meeting, why changing, seemed orchestrated. Vickie Rudolph – Disappointed in last board meeting, commissioners voted the way they wanted to, planned to bring people into this meeting, respect people’s decisions, haven’t seen change in 13 years. Larry Knutson – Perception is reality, embarrassed for John Okeson, servant to community, apologized to John, there is always redemption. Concluded Open Forum. Commissioner Nelson – Apologized to John, was going to nominate himself, honored to be nominated, improve today’s work environment, new commissioners expect change, no guarantee to sit in the chair seat, not stepping down. Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Vareberg – Nothing to report. Commissioner Nelson – Extension, EDA. Commissioner Meyer – Human Services. Commissioner Jepson – Nothing to report. Commissioner Okeson – 1W1D Ottertail, Sheriff, Northwest Communication, State of Emergency, Finance Board. Appointments: Motion and second to reappoint Tommy Ailie - District 2 Planning & Zoning (Meyer, Nelson) carried. Wait with District 5 Planning & Zoning. County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman Report: New Commissioners are set for AMC Conference, Outstanding grant LATCF will be done by the end of the month, budgets are being reconciled, department heads bring budgets to monthly meeting, community based comprehensive plan-not required but asked Kyle and a good idea, Nelson maybe hire outside for ordinance review. Consider invitation from White Earth Tribal Government: Jepson met with Tribal Chair people while campaigning, Jepson & Okeson to meet & greet, form a committee. Review 2023 Committee List: Okeson to replace Meyer on Sheriff, Meyer to replace Okeson on Courthouse, add Okeson to Planning & Zoning and Zoning Ordinance Review Committee. Motion and second to approve changes (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Finance Committee: presented by Mary Hendrickson Regular Claims and Auditor Warrants and Over 90 Days: 01/01/2023 in the amount of $185,330.99 01/10/2023 in the amount of $57,654.91 Total of $242,985.90 Over 90 days: Morris Electronics dated July in the amount of $10,400.00, invoice just turned in. Napa Central dated 04/15/2022 in the amount of $18.49, invoice just turned in. Team Lab dated 07 & 08/2022 in the amount of $258.85, invoice just turned in. Widseth Smith Nolting dated 09/21/2022 in the amount of $6773.39, invoice just turned in. Motion and second to approve payment of regular claims, auditor warrants, and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Auditor-Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson. Licenses: Motion and second to approve 5 1-4 day on-sale liquor licenses (January 26-27, 2023, February 3, 2023, February 10, 2023, February 15, 2023, and February 17, 2023) to Detroit Mountain Recreation Area-Mark Knutson (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to accept November 2022 Cash & Sales Tax & Investment Reports (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Human Services: presented by Denise Warren. Motion and second to approve DHS Adult Protection Services (APS) Grant Contract (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Signed by Denise Warren. 2023 Lakeland Mental Health Contract on hold per Denise Warren until next month. Motion to approve Essentia Health St. Mary’s DL Project SEARCH Working Agreement (Meyer, Nelson) carried. Motion and second to approve CMMHC Service Agreement (Jepson, Meyer) carried. RFP/RFQ for Client Service Needs presented by Emma Wartman. Motion to recruit foster care closer to home for disabled teenager (Jepson, Nelson) carried. Motion to accept Foltz Family donation of $5,000 to Children’s Foster Care (Okeson/ Jepson) carried. Motion and second to accept Human Services Claims for Human Services, Public Health & Transit (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Sheriff: presented by Todd Glander. Motion and second to approve Resolution 01-23-2B – Personnel Request Full-Time Communication Officer (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 01-23-2C – Personnel Request Full-Time Deputy Sheriff (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 01-23-2D – Personnel Requests Full-Time Correctional Officer and Resolution 01-23-2E – Full-time Correctional Officer (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 01-23-2F – Personnel Request Promote Full-Time 4th Sergeant (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 01-23-2G – ACH Contract Sheriff is authorized signer (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 01-23-2H – Summit Food Service Agreement (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 01-23-2I – GED Contract (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 01-23-2J – SWAT Contract (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 01-23-2K – 2023 Supplemental Boating Safety Equipment (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Information Technology: presented by Judy Dodd. Motion and second to approve Resolution 01-23-2L – Capital Expenditure Request for Cisco Flex Plan Licensing & Smartnet Hardware & Software Support in the amount of $ 32,163.10, using budgeted IT funding (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 01-23-2M – Capital Expenditure Request for Court House Camera in the amount of $3795.00, using grant funding from the Auditor-Treasurer Office (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Attorney: presented by Brian McDonald. Motion and second to approve Resolution 01-23-2N – Personnel Request Full-Time Legal Assistant (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Highway: presented by Jim Olson. Motion and second to approve Resolution 01-23-2O – Personnel Request for 3 Seasonal Employees pay range $17.50-$19.00 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve change order for cost of Highway Building Project (Landscape for building $103,421.51 Hough, Inc.) (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 01-23-2P – Purchase Request to Pre-Buy Base One Products (County Roads 37 & 21) (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Land Use/Environmental Services: presented by Steve Skoog Motion and second to approve Resolution 01-23-2P – Review of Proposed Stand Land Easement Acquisition Little Mantrap Lake SNA Addition (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion and second to approve Dunton Locks Archeological Survey Low Quote of $3741 from In Situ Architecture Firm (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 01-23-2Q – Acceptance of Dunton Locks Donations (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Motion to add Early Childhood Foundation Request to the agenda (Jepson, Nelson) carried. Motion and second to approve $5,000 Grant match from Special General Fund thru the EDA to help provide professional services to establish a Child Care Non-Profit Foundation (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Motion to close the meeting at 10:19 am pursuant to Minn. Stat. Section 13D.05 Subd. 3(d), Meetings may be closed to receive security briefings and reports, to discuss issues related to security systems, to discuss emergency response procedures and to discuss security deficiencies in or recommendations regarding public services, infrastructure and facilities, if disclosure of the information discussed would pose a danger to public safety or compromise security procedures or responses. The subject to be discussed is Becker County Information Technology infrastructure (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Motion to reopen closed meeting at 10:51 am (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Motion to close the meeting at 10:55 am pursuant to Minn. Stat. Section 13D.03 Subd. 1(b) The governing body of a public employer may by a majority vote in a public meeting decide to hold a closed meeting to consider strategy for labor negotiations, including negotiation strategies or developments or discussion and review of labor negotiation proposals, conducted pursuant to sections 179A.01 to 179A.25 (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion to reopen closed meeting at 11:29 am (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Motion to close the meeting at 11:30 am pursuant to Minn. Stat. 13D.05 Subd. 3(b) based on the attorney client privilege to discuss potential and pending legal actions with Teamsters Local 320, including pending grievances (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Motion to reopen closed meeting at 12:02 pm (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Being no further business, Chair Nelson adjourned the meeting at 12:02 pm. Pat Oman County Administrator Barry Nelson Board Chair (March. 11, 2023) 202251